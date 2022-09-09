Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
Man Smashes Through Car Window With Bare Hands, Attacks Driver in Coral Springs
An irate Margate man smashed his way through the driver’s side window of a car with his bare hands and assaulted the driver in Coral Springs Friday, court records show. Boyd Haynes, 51, of 1009 NW 62nd Ave., carried out the road rage assault in the 10600 block of West Atlantic Boulevard around 2:40 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
NBC Miami
Local Rapper Among 3 Killed in West Park Shooting, as Search for Suspects Continues
Family and friends have identified a local rapper as one of the victims of a triple shooting in West Park, as authorities continued their search for suspects. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday near a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said...
WSVN-TV
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder
A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach landscaping truck
Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a city of Delray Beach truck Wednesday morning.
NBC Miami
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision
A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
Click10.com
1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
cbs12.com
Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
NBC Miami
Oakland Park Woman Accused of Trying to Infect First Responders With HIV
Operators of a halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when one of their residents appeared to be overdosing on drugs but when help arrived the woman started spitting on paramedics and later claimed to have HIV, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jacqueline Bednarczyk, 22, was sitting in...
Coral Springs Man Named New President of Toastmasters International
He’s the toast of Coral Springs—and beyond. Matt Kinsey, who has called the city home for 26 years, is the new International President of Toastmasters International, the organization devoted to developing public speaking and leadership skills. Kinsey assumed the one-year term at the organization’s 2022 International Convention held...
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens shooting leaves 1 dead; police continue investigation
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was found dead after a shooting in South Florida. On Monday morning, detectives responded to the scene in Miami Gardens at Northwest 196th lane near Northwest 33rd Avenue. Roads remained open as several police cars lined the street, as they searched the area.
Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway
A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.
Click10.com
Police search for gunmen after elderly woman killed in drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after an elderly woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News obtained exclusive video that shows the moments the shooting took place. The victim, 89-year-old Elizabeth Level, was known to loved ones as Miss Liz. She...
Miami woman's family demands justice after deadly drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Loved ones are demanding justice after an 85-year-old woman was gunned down in front of her home on Friday.It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street. Miami-Dade police said they received a Shotspotter alert and arriving officers found Elizabeth Level suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. "To think that our grandma would be murdered with a gunshot wound to the head," said Level's granddaughter Griselda Bee. Another of Level's granddaughters, Jacara Level, said she was a pillar...
Friends, Co-Workers Organize 2nd Annual Danny Moore Golf Outing For Late City Employee
Danny Moore keeping spirits up at the City of Coral Springs vaccination site at the Coral Square Mall. Danny Moore was at his mother’s side during her final days battling cancer when he suddenly died. He was only 43. A 13-year employee with the City of Coral Springs, Moore...
NBC Miami
Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders
A shooting suspect found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach is now charged with three attempted murders in West Palm Beach. Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following a Friday morning court appearance. He is one of two men accused of firing at three...
Someone killed a young mom in Boynton Beach. Police want your help finding who did it.
BOYNTON BEACH — City police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the shooting death of a woman in June. Boynton Beach police identified the woman as Iyani Jackson. Investigators say she died the morning of June 27 after someone shot multiple times at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, off Seacrest Boulevard north of Boynton Beach Boulevard.
fox40jackson.com
Florida man attacks mother in front of 3 children at grocery store
A Florida man was caught on camera attacking and robbing a woman in front of her three small children at a North Lauderdale grocery store on Tuesday, according to authorities. The unidentified perpetrator allegedly approached the woman, grabbed her necklace and punched her before fleeing the scene around 4:15 p.m. on the 8000 block of West McNab Road, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) said in a Tuesday news release.
cw34.com
One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
WPBF News 25
Caught On Camera: Boynton Beach man arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the search. A Boynton Beach man was arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham earlier in the week and arrested him Thursday. Your...
