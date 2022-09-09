ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder

A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
DANIA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision

A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Wire Fraud#Coral#Burglary#Cspd#N University Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Miami woman's family demands justice after deadly drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Loved ones are demanding justice after an 85-year-old woman was gunned down in front of her home on Friday.It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street. Miami-Dade police said they received a Shotspotter alert and arriving officers found Elizabeth Level suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. "To think that our grandma would be murdered with a gunshot wound to the head," said Level's granddaughter Griselda Bee. Another of Level's granddaughters, Jacara Level, said she was a pillar...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Someone killed a young mom in Boynton Beach. Police want your help finding who did it.

BOYNTON BEACH — City police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the shooting death of a woman in June. Boynton Beach police identified the woman as Iyani Jackson. Investigators say she died the morning of June 27 after someone shot multiple times at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, off Seacrest Boulevard north of Boynton Beach Boulevard.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
fox40jackson.com

Florida man attacks mother in front of 3 children at grocery store

A Florida man was caught on camera attacking and robbing a woman in front of her three small children at a North Lauderdale grocery store on Tuesday, according to authorities. The unidentified perpetrator allegedly approached the woman, grabbed her necklace and punched her before fleeing the scene around 4:15 p.m. on the 8000 block of West McNab Road, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) said in a Tuesday news release.
cw34.com

One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy