ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Court docs: Fort Bragg soldier enlisted to become better at killing Black people

By Justin Moore, Kayla Morton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qY7wl_0hoko5fA00

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier was dismissed after court records show he enlisted to become better at killing Black people.

Documents also showed that Killian Ryan, who was in a unit of the 82nd Airborne Division with secret security clearance, also had ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology discovered through various social media accounts.

One of the social media accounts revealed the disturbing reason Ryan enlisted in the military.

“I serve for combat experience so I’m more proficient in killing [racial slur],” Ryan posted on one of his five Instagram accounts.

Court documents show Ryan used five Instagram accounts to contact extremists. These documents traced phone numbers and emails to Ryan confirming the accounts belonged to him. One of the emails registered included “naziace1488”.

“(The) legal process also demonstrated that all these Accounts have all been in contact with numerous accounts associated with racially motivated extremism,” the documents said. “Pursuant to legal process RYAN is believed to be the sole person in control of various Instagram accounts.”

Ryan submitted a security clearance form that would be issued by the United States government that would allow him to start active-duty assignment with the army on May 15, 2020. He became a Joint Fire Support Specialist on May 27 of the same year.

Ryan completed basic training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was then sent to Fort Benning, Georgia for U.S. Army Airborne school and then arrived at Fort Bragg after completing the training in Dec. 2021.

Court documents showed “RYAN used his numerous Instagram accounts…before and after he filed his SF86 (security clearance document). RYAN provided false information on his SF86 which was used to gain a secret security clearance from the United States government.”

Additionally, his application listed his biological father as Richard Matthew Dillard. In the optional comment block, Ryan said he hadn’t had contact with his father in more than 10 years and he wasn’t listed on his birth certificate.

However, the social media accounts revealed this to be a lie.

All of this violates 18 U.S.C. 1001, court documents said.

Furthermore, court documents said Ryan’s father is a convicted felon with a criminal history in Washington and California for drug violations and auto theft. Dillard was also denied a firearm purchase in June 2019.

Finally, Fort Bragg released an official statement about Ryan’s dismissal:

“Killian M. Ryan served in the regular Army as a Fire Support Specialist (13F) until August 26, 2022. During this time, he served with the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery and the 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment at Fort Bragg, N.C. He had no deployments. He held the rank of specialist and was separated for serious misconduct. Earlier this year, the FBI informed the Army that Killian was under investigation. The Army cooperated with the FBI on his arrest on Aug. 26.

The U.S. Army does not tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks. The Army prohibits military personnel from participating in extremist organizations and activities. There is no place for extremism in the Army.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 8

YOUNGESTOFSYXX
4d ago

why the hell wasn't Sgt. Bergdahl not dismissed from military services after being convicted of desertion behind enemy lines known a lot of soldiers were killed searching for him he get a slap on wrist instead of going to the brig or getting a dishonorable discharge just like this racist

Reply
4
Lester Taylor
3d ago

that is really disappointing to know that the very one was supposed to protect this wants to kill us Will this ever stop. I know the answer to that I'm not naive but I truly wish it would

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, detectives were contacted by the North Carolina Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the sheriff’s office, NCDSS found reason to believe […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Bragg, NC
Society
City
Fayetteville, NC
State
California State
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Fort Bragg, NC
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, NC
State
Oklahoma State
MilitaryTimes

Machine gun missing at California Army post

Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
FORT IRWIN, CA
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Fort Sill#United States Army#Fort Benning#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Nazi
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
WBTW News13

Reward raised to $25,000 in death of 2 North Carolina brothers

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A reward has been increased for information in a double homicide investigation involving two brothers who were found dead more than a month ago, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said. Phillip and William Fulcher were killed more than a month ago in Atlantic, and Sheriff Asa Buck said during a news […]
SlashGear

The U.S. Army Releases A Brand New Vehicle For The First Time In 4 Decades

The U.S. Army's new vehicle is a force to be reckoned with on land, but it's not exactly the tank that some might be expecting. When it comes to hulking war machines, America's own M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank usually comes to mind. Despite undergoing various improving iterations over the years, the Army's main battle tank's design remained relatively the same. In fact, it's been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design ... until recently, that is. In June, the U.S. Army announced the latest developments of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which will utilize a new armored vehicle with a design that's quite groundbreaking ... literally.
MILITARY
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

74K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy