mymoinfo.com
Shared Blessings Receives Major Donation
(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry in Bonne Terre has received a major boost in terms of completing it’s mission of helping people who are homeless. Lisa Brotherton is the director of the shelter. She says they are overjoyed with their latest addition. Brotherton says the couple from...
mymoinfo.com
Homicide case in House Springs
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an active homicide investigation in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45 PM, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting multiple gunshots. Moments later, another call came in reporting a person had been shot. Deputies arrived minutes after the original call and found a man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was later pronounced dead.
KFVS12
Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Planning Underway For Help The Hungry In Farmington
(Farmington) Planning has begun for this years Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington. The event raises money for the food pantries in Farmington. Organizer Chris Landrum tells us how she got the idea for the fundraiser, which is into it’s 17th year. Landrum says this is...
mymoinfo.com
Irondale Fire Fundraiser Saturday
(Irondale) The Irondale Fire Protection District will hold a fundraiser Saturday called BBQ Bikes and Lights. Tyler Barton is a captain with the department. He says along with some great food and live music, there are several other events taking place. Barton says the district covers quite a large area.
kfmo.com
Ironton Woman Charged with Kidnapping
(Ironton, MO) Officials with the Iron County Sheriff's Department are releasing information concerning a mother from Ironton, Shanomi Harmon, who is now in custody after being wanted on charges of child abuse and neglect. According to a facebook post from the department authorities captured Harmon, who had run off with a child Monday, at the Iowa border Monday night about 11:30. The child was found safe and other children were taken from the home in Ironton as well. The Casenet website shows Harmon has been charged with kidnapping in the 1st degree. She has no court date scheduled yet.
mymoinfo.com
Altercation between neighbors turns deadly in Festus
(Festus) An altercation between two neighbors in the Festus Garden Apartments turned deadly Tuesday night after one of the neighbors allegedly stabbed the other. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers were dispatched to 516 Briar Ride around 10:20pm. The name of the suspect has not been released pending official...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
Amber Alert canceled for missing Ferguson, Missouri, child
MSHP activated an Amber Alert for a missing girl from Ferguson, Missouri. She was last seen with two women in a possible blue Dodge or Kia minivan.
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for $1.3 million theft and tax scheme
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court today for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long, 52, Ash Grove, was sentenced by...
mymoinfo.com
Authorities investigate threat made against Festus R-6 School District
(Festus) A student in the Festus School District was apprehended last week for reportedly making threats towards one of the school buildings in the district. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they received word of the threat from a concerned parent on Friday. Festus R-6 spokesman Kevin Pope says the...
kttn.com
Missouri physician sentenced to one year in prison for taking bribes from drug manufacturer
A Missouri physician was sentenced in federal court after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients so often that he ranked highest in the state in net sales of the product. Randall Halley, 65, Nixa, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
Man shot, killed in Jefferson County
Sheriff's deputies are looking for the shooter who killed a man in Jefferson County Tuesday night.
Amazon workers protest in St. Peters Wednesday
Workers plan a protest Wednesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters.
Amber Alert continues for 12-year-old Missouri girl
FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
myleaderpaper.com
Woman arrested at Arnold credit union
Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Vietnam Wall Run is this weekend
PERRYVILLE – The fourth annual statewide motorcycle ride to the Vietnam wall in Perryville, Missouri will begin in at least three locations: Springfield, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri, and Olney, Illinois. This event is hosted by Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s Cav Div. Liberty Riders of America. http://www.vidolamerica.com/. This...
kjluradio.com
Steelville man heads to trial in April for firing shots at officers
A Crawford County man will head to trial next spring for firing shots at officers during a five-hour police standoff earlier this year. Bradley Browning, of Steelville, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin April 19, 2023. He’s charged with assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest, along with a number of drug and weapons related charges.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Woman Forced Off The Road In Jefferson County, Hits Dirt Embankment
(Jefferson County) A Festus woman was injured in a car accident on Route ‘T’ in Jefferson County Tuesday morning. Highway patrol says 48-year-old Holly Pope was driving westbound near Oakville Road when a box truck traveling eastbound crossed the double yellow centerline into the path of Pope’s Ford Ecosport. Pope swerved to the right to avoid the collision, traveled off the right side of the road and hit a dirt embankment and a tree. Pope received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital.
