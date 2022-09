Kent ISD — Success to any organization is having the right people in key positions, says Superintendent Ron Koehler. It is why four Kent ISD leading administrators, Glen Finkel, Chris Glass, Sue Gardner, and Kirsten Myers, have taken over new assistant superintendent roles. Finkel was named assistant superintendent of technology services; Gardner was named assistant superintendent of career and talent development; Glass was named assistant superintendent of legislative and organizational initiatives; and Myers was named assistant superintendent of student services.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO