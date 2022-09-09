Read full article on original website
Quad Cities Marathon looks to fill volunteer positions ahead of 2022 race
MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities Marathon is gearing up for the 2022 races, but it still needs more help for the big weekend. According to marathon officials, the Volunteer Team is still looking for people to give their time and fill spots ahead of race weekend on Sept. 24 and 25.
Yes, the fall season is getting warmer and sticking around longer
MOLINE, Ill. — Meteorological fall officially begins on Sept. 1 each year, however, it seems the end of the fall season keeps getting pushed back further and further. Looking at the data, that is absolutely the case for us here in the Quad Cities and it's the subject of Monday's Ask Andrew.
United Way's Day of Caring returns to Quad Cities
BETTENDORF, Iowa — It’s been 3 years since United Way has been able to host its Day of Caring event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the event is making its return on Sept. 15. “We're excited to be able to bring back the Day of...
Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday
MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
LULAC celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15, but the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is beginning its celebration early. On Saturday, Sept. 11, LULAC hosted its annual 'fiesta night,' consisting of a night of bringing Latinos from the community to celebrate. "It's very heartwarming...
Genesis Health and MercyOne announce 'strategic partnership' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System and MercyOne are looking to create a partnership they say will enhance care across the region. In a news release published by Genesis, the two health care companies announced that they had signed a letter of intent (LOI) to develop a "strategic partnership."
Illinois is sending out rebate checks. Here's how to know if you qualify
MOLINE, Ill. — Some Illinoisans can expect checks to come in the mail as soon as this week. It's part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was tied into the state of Illinois' fiscal year budget. The full budget for the year totaled about $46.5 billion. Amid record...
Morning Quad Cities Weather | Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Sunny skies and summer-like warmth will continue this week. Next round of rain holds off until next week.
Annual 'Flu-Free QC' campaign kicks of with free flu shots, Bandits tickets for elementary students
The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with Genesis Health to offer kids a free night at the baseball diamond if they get vaccinated against the flu. Genesis is kicking off its annual Flu-Free Quad Cities campaign at Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday, Sept. 6 with a vaccine clinic outside the ballpark gates at the River Bandits' 6:30 p.m. home game against the Peoria Chiefs.
Explore the Quad Cities and find some hidden treasure with these art experiences
MOLINE, Ill. — Who's ready to go treasure hunting? How about art gazing?. Thanks to Visit Quad Cities, anyone in the metro can begin their search for "gold" by diving into two new art experiences, the QC Public Art Trail and the QC Great Glass Hunt. A partnership between...
New downtown Rock Island projects make retired Theo's Java Club owner confident in sale
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A staple Quad Cities coffee shop is still looking for a new owner nearly a year after its closure. Theo's Java Club was open for 27 years before its owner, Theo Grevas, decided to retire in 2021. Although it's been closed for nearly a year, Grevas still receives messages from customers every day.
Knox County launches a new initiative to reduce gun violence
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois' firearm restraining orders, also known as "Red Flag Laws" were adopted in 2019 as a gun control and protection measure. The Knox County State's Attorney wants its community members to better understand and enact the law. The "red flag law" involves a firearm restraining...
Pritzker highlights state's workforce at Rock Island Democrat picnic
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rock Island County Democrats hosted their annual Labor Day picnic Monday afternoon. This year, they were joined by special guest, Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker — who discussed the pending Workers' Rights Amendment. The amendment would provide employees the fundamental right to collectively organize and negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.
Helping the homeless: Connecting QC landlords with housing assistance groups
MOLINE, Illinois — For many who are homeless, the chance to rent again is a ray of hope. "Right now I'm renting a room to a guy that his mother passed away," Dale Schaefer said, who rents out apartments in Davenport. "He didn't have a place to go and he's a good kid, so I'm helping him out. Why not help people, ya know?"
Facing record drought, Louisa, Des Moines County farmers say there's still hope
MORNING SUN, Iowa — Parts of Southeastern Iowa are experiencing the tenth driest summer on record. But after a wet spring, area farmers say the lack of late-summer moisture isn't erasing all hope heading into a busy harvest season. Since mid-July, rainfall has been scarce has sparse throughout Iowa's...
Here's how the current cycle of inflation may be impacting your daily life
MOLINE, Ill — All three major stock market indexes rose by at least 2% last Friday — the S&P 500 gained 143 points, NASDAQ rose by 481 points and the DJIA gained more than 833 points. Inflation impacts all Americans in the higher prices we pay at the...
The race for Illinois Senate: 2 candidates campaign in QC Labor Day parades
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Labor Day was busy for two political candidates, as midterm elections on Nov. 8 draw closer. Democrat Mike Halpin and Republican Mike Thoms are running for Illinois Senate District 36. Both candidates walked in Labor Day parades in Rock Island and East Moline to connect with folks in their district.
'Thoughtful and compassionate' l Ceremony honors first female chief judge in Iowa
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As more women fill high-level leadership positions across the country, the same can be said in the Quad Cities area. A ceremony held at the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 9, celebrated the first female chief judge named to Iowa courts, Bobbi Alpers, with a special portrait.
Illinois gubernatorial candidate says Pritzker, other top Democrats are enabling crime
CHICAGO — Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is calling out Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx over crime in minority communities in Chicago. The current state senator spoke Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Washington Park Chicago in response to the shootings in that...
Iowa teen avoids prison after killing rapist, ordered to pay $150,000
An Iowa teenager was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them pay restitution.
