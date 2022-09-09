ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, the fall season is getting warmer and sticking around longer

MOLINE, Ill. — Meteorological fall officially begins on Sept. 1 each year, however, it seems the end of the fall season keeps getting pushed back further and further. Looking at the data, that is absolutely the case for us here in the Quad Cities and it's the subject of Monday's Ask Andrew.
United Way's Day of Caring returns to Quad Cities

BETTENDORF, Iowa — It’s been 3 years since United Way has been able to host its Day of Caring event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the event is making its return on Sept. 15. “We're excited to be able to bring back the Day of...
Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday

MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
LULAC celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15, but the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is beginning its celebration early. On Saturday, Sept. 11, LULAC hosted its annual 'fiesta night,' consisting of a night of bringing Latinos from the community to celebrate. "It's very heartwarming...
Genesis Health and MercyOne announce 'strategic partnership' plan

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System and MercyOne are looking to create a partnership they say will enhance care across the region. In a news release published by Genesis, the two health care companies announced that they had signed a letter of intent (LOI) to develop a "strategic partnership."
Annual 'Flu-Free QC' campaign kicks of with free flu shots, Bandits tickets for elementary students

The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with Genesis Health to offer kids a free night at the baseball diamond if they get vaccinated against the flu. Genesis is kicking off its annual Flu-Free Quad Cities campaign at Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday, Sept. 6 with a vaccine clinic outside the ballpark gates at the River Bandits' 6:30 p.m. home game against the Peoria Chiefs.
Knox County launches a new initiative to reduce gun violence

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois' firearm restraining orders, also known as "Red Flag Laws" were adopted in 2019 as a gun control and protection measure. The Knox County State's Attorney wants its community members to better understand and enact the law. The "red flag law" involves a firearm restraining...
Pritzker highlights state's workforce at Rock Island Democrat picnic

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rock Island County Democrats hosted their annual Labor Day picnic Monday afternoon. This year, they were joined by special guest, Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker — who discussed the pending Workers' Rights Amendment. The amendment would provide employees the fundamental right to collectively organize and negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.
