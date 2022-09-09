Read full article on original website
Related
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
Young Bucks-WWE Debunked? The List & Ya Boy 9/14/22 Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van cover the wrestling news for 9/14:. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Bianca Belair Wants To Create The 'StrongEST' Stable In WWE With Raquel Rodriguez And Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair names her dream WWE stable. Currently, Bianca is engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai. Currently, Bianca has formed a makeshift alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to try and combat the uprising of the new trio, but Bianca has thought of a faction of her own.
Johnny Gargano: As Soon As WWE Regime Change Happened, There Was Only One Option In My Head
Johnny Gargano took time away from wrestling after his WWE contract expired in December 2021 to be a father. Gargano was adamant that he wanted to be a father first as Candice LeRae delivered their baby in February. Though Gargano would tease returns during his time away, and his name...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bianca Belair Tops 2022 Black Wrecellence 500
The annual Black Wrecellence 500 is out. Bianca Belair has top the BW 500, which is put together by Righteous Reg of Grapsody. Belair is the reigning WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair was #6 on the 2021 list, which was topped by Trish Adora. Sasha Banks was #1 in 2020....
WWE NXT 2.0nniversary! 9/13/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) celebrate a year of NXT 2.0! Reviewing... -NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage. -Cameron Grimes and a Mystery Partner vs. Lorenzo and Tony D. -Kiana James and Arianna Grace vs. Zoey Starks and Nikkita Lyons. ...and...
The Judgment Day Take Out Edge, Kevin Owens Seeming Breaks Austin Theory's Nose | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 12, 2022:. - The Judgment Day took out Edge at the end of the show on Monday. The WWE Hall of Famer faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event, despite Rey Mysterio's attempts to get the legend to spare his son. Rey wound up interfering and inadvertently setting the stage for The Judgment Day to attack Edge. Dominik smashed his leg with a chair multiple times, and Finn Balor hit a diving stomp directly on the leg to leave Edge down and out.
Update On Suspensions | AEW Dynamite 9/14/22 Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 14, 2022. - Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker DMD & Serena. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best shave of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9/9 AEW Rampage Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/9 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Championship Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, drew 429,000 viewers on September 9. This number is down from the 485,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has recorded since July 22.
Omos Says Things Have Been More Laid Back With Triple H In Charge
Omos has been in a featured position in WWE since moving away from Raw Underground and becoming more of an on-screen presence. Omos is a former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion along with AJ Styles and is currently aligned with MVP on WWE Raw. He has been less involved on...
Tony Khan Discusses Challenges Of Sending AEW Talent To NJPW For Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been partners dating back to the inception of AEW with the company providing NJPW with top stars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for major events in Japan. As the partnership has strengthened over the years, including the two companies holding its joint Forbidden Door...
Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return
Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWE Raw On 9/12 Records Lowest Viewership Number, Demo Rating Since July Against Monday Night Football
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/12. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 12 averaged 1.709 million viewers, which is down big from last week's total of 2.054 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since July 4. Monday's episode scored a...
NFL・
Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
Mick Foley & AEW Stars Set For New York Comic Con, Dynamite Control Center, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. - Plenty of your favorite wrestling superstars are set to appear at the upcoming New York Comic Con:. - Jericho vs Danielson & Mox vs Guevara AEW Control Center: Albany, 9/14/22:. - Thunder Rosa is attending therapy for her...
Dolph Ziggler: I Want To Help The Next Generation And Leave The Business Better Than It Was
At this stage of his career, Dolph Ziggler is focused on helping the next generation. Ziggler has practically done it all throughout his lengthy run with WWE. He has won the world title and the tag team titles, and he is also a six-time Intercontinental Champion. The veteran has competed at WrestleMania on multiple occasions and faced some of the company's top stars.
New NXT North American Champion Crowned On 9/13 WWE NXT
The Bloodline adds even more gold. Carmelo Hayes was supposed to face Wes Lee per the results of a fan vote, on the September 13 episode of NXT. However, Carmelo tried to avoid facing anyone by taking out Wes prior to the match. It almost worked, but Carmelo Hayes forgot...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/13): Danhausen, Matt Hardy, Penelope Ford, Diamante, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/13) - Britt Baker shown coming out of Hikaru Shida's locker room following an attack. - Skye Blue & Queen Aminata def. Emi Sakura & Diamante. - Matt Sydal & Dante Martin def. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi. - Danhausen def. Peter Avalon. - Matt Hardy def. Angelico.
Roman Reigns Tops 2022 PWI 500, Second Time At Number One
Roman Reigns is the Head of PWI. Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed Roman Reigns has topped its annual PWI 500 list in 2022. Roman finished second in 2021. This marks Roman's second time at number one, having previously topping the list in 2016. Roman has been in the top seven every...
Sasha Banks On Modeling Debut: It Felt Like My First Wrestling Match All Over Again
Sasha Banks had a familiar feeling when making her debut on the runway. Wrestling fans everywhere were taken by surprise last week when Sasha Banks, also known as Mercedes Varnado, popped up at New York Fashion Week alongside Naomi, who is also known as Trinity Fatu. The former multi-time women's champions made appearances in Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade shows.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0