ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw

Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Adam Pearce
Person
Lacey Evans
Fightful

Bianca Belair Tops 2022 Black Wrecellence 500

The annual Black Wrecellence 500 is out. Bianca Belair has top the BW 500, which is put together by Righteous Reg of Grapsody. Belair is the reigning WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair was #6 on the 2021 list, which was topped by Trish Adora. Sasha Banks was #1 in 2020....
WWE
Fightful

The Judgment Day Take Out Edge, Kevin Owens Seeming Breaks Austin Theory's Nose | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 12, 2022:. - The Judgment Day took out Edge at the end of the show on Monday. The WWE Hall of Famer faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event, despite Rey Mysterio's attempts to get the legend to spare his son. Rey wound up interfering and inadvertently setting the stage for The Judgment Day to attack Edge. Dominik smashed his leg with a chair multiple times, and Finn Balor hit a diving stomp directly on the leg to leave Edge down and out.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Wwe Extreme Rules 2022#Wwe Clash#Armbar#The Baddest Woman#Fox
Fightful

9/9 AEW Rampage Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating

Viewership numbers are in for the 9/9 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Championship Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, drew 429,000 viewers on September 9. This number is down from the 485,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has recorded since July 22.
WWE
Fightful

Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return

Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
WWE
Fightful

New NXT North American Champion Crowned On 9/13 WWE NXT

The Bloodline adds even more gold. Carmelo Hayes was supposed to face Wes Lee per the results of a fan vote, on the September 13 episode of NXT. However, Carmelo tried to avoid facing anyone by taking out Wes prior to the match. It almost worked, but Carmelo Hayes forgot...
WWE
Fightful

Roman Reigns Tops 2022 PWI 500, Second Time At Number One

Roman Reigns is the Head of PWI. Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed Roman Reigns has topped its annual PWI 500 list in 2022. Roman finished second in 2021. This marks Roman's second time at number one, having previously topping the list in 2016. Roman has been in the top seven every...
WWE
Fightful

Sasha Banks On Modeling Debut: It Felt Like My First Wrestling Match All Over Again

Sasha Banks had a familiar feeling when making her debut on the runway. Wrestling fans everywhere were taken by surprise last week when Sasha Banks, also known as Mercedes Varnado, popped up at New York Fashion Week alongside Naomi, who is also known as Trinity Fatu. The former multi-time women's champions made appearances in Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade shows.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy