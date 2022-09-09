ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenager last known to be in Clarkston, Georgia. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say 13-year-old Jakaria Jones was last seen Monday near Memorial College Avenue. The missing teenager is described as 5-feet-3-inches...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect confesses to shooting 20-year-old to death in Conyers, deputies say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies said a 44-year-old suspect admitted to shooting and killing a 20-year-old in a Conyers neighborhood. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies took Zaire Watson in for questioning before charging him with felony murder. Deputies found Fernando Soloman on Tall Oaks Drive with...
CONYERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for Oconee County man missing for over a week

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man missing for over a week. Officials say 69-year-old Bruce Bray was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at his home on McNutt Creek Road. According to deputies, Bray has partial paralysis and frequently walks to...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Theft ring targeting The Home Depot stores nationally, busted in Coweta County, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities have busted a suspected theft ring targeting Home Depot stores nationwide. Deputies say they seized two minivans full of large plastic storage bins. Those bins were stolen from The Home Depot store in Newnan, investigators say. Inside, the bins were packed with stolen tools and batteries. Forty-seven items were seized totaling more than $9,000 in store merchandise.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

McDonough police searching for car break-in suspects caught on camera

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for multiple suspects wanted for a suspected vehicle break-in. Officials say on Aug. 21, the group of men entered a vehicle on the 100 block of Parkside Place Drive and stole a firearm. Investigators shared security footage taken nearby that showed the three...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say

A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police presence around Clayton County School, investigation underway

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are currently investigating a 911 hang-up call they say led them to the Kendrick Middle School area. A spokesperson from Clayton County Public Schools quickly dispelled the rumor that there had been a shooting. "Out of an abundance of caution, through collaborative efforts...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

