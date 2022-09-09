Read full article on original website
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenager last known to be in Clarkston, Georgia. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say 13-year-old Jakaria Jones was last seen Monday near Memorial College Avenue. The missing teenager is described as 5-feet-3-inches...
78-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia last seen Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rosa Elia Jackson, 78, walked away from the Gardenias Assisted-Living Center at 75 Dutchtown...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Burglar targeted multiple Haralson County stores in 1 night
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Haralson County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in one night throughout the county. Officials say at around 1:30 a.m. on Sept 10, deputies were sent to an alarm call at the Terry's Stop convenience store on Mormon Church Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect confesses to shooting 20-year-old to death in Conyers, deputies say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies said a 44-year-old suspect admitted to shooting and killing a 20-year-old in a Conyers neighborhood. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies took Zaire Watson in for questioning before charging him with felony murder. Deputies found Fernando Soloman on Tall Oaks Drive with...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County police looking for man accused of breaking into cars around McDonough area
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police officers are urging residents to be on the lookout for a man they say broke into a car and stole various items from it at the Sticky Cactus in the McDonough area. Police provided surveillance photos of the unidentified man entering a parked...
Teenager steals car, leads police on chase in Clayton County, officers say
MORROW, Ga. — A teenager who tried lying about his age is now in police custody. Officers say 19-year-old Elijah Brownlee stole in car in Morrow. License plate cameras in the area spotted the stolen car. An officer in the area later saw the stolen car on Jonesboro Road and tried stopping him.
Woman’s body found in car on side of I-20 in Newton County, troopers say
State authorities are investigating after a car was found wrecked into a wooded area along I-20 in Newton County, and a woman’s body was found inside.
WMAZ
New developments in Yolanda Brown missing mom case | What we know
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Covington mother, Yolanda Brown, has been missing for more than a week after leaving an Irish pub in Hapeville during the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 3. On Monday, authorities responded to a scene in Newton County where they discovered a body in a...
Phone app helps police find Georgia woman who was allegedly raped, along with accused attacker
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix said.
Man shot to death in DoorDash delivery gone wrong in Conyers, deputies say
CONYERS, Ga. — A man was shot to death over what Rockdale County investigators say was a misplaced DoorDash order. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies responded to a shooting call at Tall Oaks Apartments around 1:11 a.m. How a doorbell camera played a...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for Oconee County man missing for over a week
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man missing for over a week. Officials say 69-year-old Bruce Bray was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at his home on McNutt Creek Road. According to deputies, Bray has partial paralysis and frequently walks to...
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County deputy's home destroyed by flames; here's how to help
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is calling on people to help a deputy and his family after they lost their home in a fire. The devastating flames tore through the home on Aug. 31. Deputy McArthur McClendon, his wife and his mother lived in the home.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Scottdale apartment complex sends one person to hospital
SCOTTDALE, Ga. - A person was found shot at an apartment complex in Scottdale. DeKalb County police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on Hatton Drive. When they got to the scene, officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbor...
fox5atlanta.com
Theft ring targeting The Home Depot stores nationally, busted in Coweta County, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities have busted a suspected theft ring targeting Home Depot stores nationwide. Deputies say they seized two minivans full of large plastic storage bins. Those bins were stolen from The Home Depot store in Newnan, investigators say. Inside, the bins were packed with stolen tools and batteries. Forty-seven items were seized totaling more than $9,000 in store merchandise.
fox5atlanta.com
McDonough police searching for car break-in suspects caught on camera
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for multiple suspects wanted for a suspected vehicle break-in. Officials say on Aug. 21, the group of men entered a vehicle on the 100 block of Parkside Place Drive and stole a firearm. Investigators shared security footage taken nearby that showed the three...
Street racer charged in death of 50-year-old husband and father, victim’s family reacts
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A man accused of racing his truck at more than 80 miles per hour along a busy Gwinnett County road is in jail after allegedly killing an innocent driver, according to police. Jeffrey Shannon Smith’s family said he would have done anything for his 10-...
Raleigh News & Observer
Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say
A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
Atlanta woman sentenced for scamming elderly neighbors out of $32K, leaving them begging for food
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman convicted of neglect and exploitation of the disabled and elderly was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Michelle Oliver, who owned and and operated the Miracle One Care Center, was convicted of operating...
fox5atlanta.com
Police presence around Clayton County School, investigation underway
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are currently investigating a 911 hang-up call they say led them to the Kendrick Middle School area. A spokesperson from Clayton County Public Schools quickly dispelled the rumor that there had been a shooting. "Out of an abundance of caution, through collaborative efforts...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators release footage they believe shows suspect, requesting help identifying man
ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. If you recognize this individual or have any information involving this case, investigators ask that you contact...
