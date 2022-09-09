ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Parents of baby who tried to breathe after doctors declared him dead win latest round of legal battle to keep him on life support

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xclz9_0hokmDZJ00
Mr Justice Hayden ruled last month that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to the baby after a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London 

The parents of a severely brain-damaged four-month-old boy today won their appeal bid after losing a High Court battle to keep him on life-support treatment.

Mr Justice Hayden ruled last month that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to the baby after a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

The senior judge decided ventilation should be withdrawn from the boy, who was treated by medics at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, and that palliative care could be provided.

Justice Hayden heard how earlier this summer the baby had tried to breathe after doctors had diagnosed him as being brain stem dead.

The baby's parents, who represented themselves at the final hearing before Mr Justice Hayden, argued there should be a fresh appeal to allow them to find lawyers and have a fair trial.

Three Court of Appeal judges on Friday upheld their challenge and ordered a fresh hearing.

Bosses at a London hospital trust responsible for the boy's care became involved in a treatment dispute with his parents earlier this summer and asked a High Court judge to consider the case.

Lawyers representing Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust said tests showed that the boy, who has suffered a serious brain injury and is on a ventilator, was brain stem dead and wanted a judge to make a declaration of death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khVP6_0hokmDZJ00
Mr Justice Hayden heard how earlier this summer the baby had tried to breathe after doctors had diagnosed him as being brain stem dead 

But they subsequently returned to court and told Mr Justice Hayden how a nurse had noticed the boy trying to breathe, after doctors had carried out brain stem tests and concluded that he had died.

Specialists rescinded 'the clinical ascertainment of death' and trust bosses asked Mr Justice Hayden to decide instead what moves were in the boy's best interests.

Lord Justice Singh, Lord Justice Baker and Lord Justice Phillips considered arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday.

Justice Hayden had earlier said evidence showed the baby was dying and had a 'complete absence of ability to benefit from treatment'.

A lawyer representing his parents told appeal judges that Mr Justice Hayden should have adjourned the final High Court hearing to give them time to find lawyers.

The three appeal judges agreed and said Mr Justice Hayden's decision not to adjourn the hearing was 'unfair'.

They ordered a fresh hearing before a different judge based in the Family Division of the High Court.

Lord Justice Baker said the Bangladeshi couple, whose first language is not English, faced a 'daunting' task in representing themselves at the High Court trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvZOv_0hokmDZJ00
Lawyers representing Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust said tests showed that the boy, who has suffered a serious brain injury and is on a ventilator, was brain stem dead and wanted a judge to make a declaration of death. They later revealed at a separate court hearing that a nurse realised he was trying to breathe

The judge said the task would have been difficult for an experienced lawyer.

He said Mr Justice Hayden's decision to refuse an adjournment was 'unfair'.

Earlier this year, the top judge ruled that tragic schoolboy Archie Battersbee could be removed from life support after he was placed in a medically induced coma when he was found with ligature around his neck in his room.

Lord Justice Baker told the appeal hearing how evidence showed five brain stem tests had shown 'no activity'.

He said subsequently the baby had 'gasped' and further tests had shown there was brain stem activity in one respect.

Specialists had agreed that the baby had no hope of recovering - and told Mr Justice Hayden that treatment was futile.

Lawyers representing the trust argued that he should be given only palliative care.

But Lord Justice Baker said the fact that the medical evidence seemed to 'all point one way' did not mean that the boy's parents should not have an opportunity to challenge it.

Comments / 15

Kimberly Smoot
3d ago

this is a decision that most parents would find hard, especially a mother who has felt that baby moving and kicking inside them. you dont know what you would do until you have to wear those shoes. its easy when you not wearing them to throw your opinions around. praying for the best

Reply
6
Related
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Muslim parents of severely brain-damaged four-month-old baby who believed it was a miracle that he began to breathe after medics decided he was dead lose High Court battle to keep him alive on life support

The parents of a seriously ill baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead have lost a High Court life support treatment fight. Bosses at a London hospital trust responsible for the four-month-old boy's care became involved in a treatment dispute with his parents earlier this summer and asked a judge to consider the case.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Support#Hospital Trust#Three Court Of Appeal
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Daily Mail

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Adoptive mother of little boy who was tortured so badly by his birth parents he had both his legs amputated says she is 'extremely grateful' his father's early prison release has been blocked

The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell, who was so badly tortured by his father that he had both legs amputated, said she is 'extremely grateful' that his early release from jail has been blocked. Anthony Smith, 47, and Jody Simpson, 24, abused their son in 2014 - and in 2018...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

596K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy