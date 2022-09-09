Parents of baby who tried to breathe after doctors declared him dead win latest round of legal battle to keep him on life support

Mr Justice Hayden ruled last month that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to the baby after a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London

The parents of a severely brain-damaged four-month-old boy today won their appeal bid after losing a High Court battle to keep him on life-support treatment.

Mr Justice Hayden ruled last month that doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment to the baby after a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

The senior judge decided ventilation should be withdrawn from the boy, who was treated by medics at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, and that palliative care could be provided.

Justice Hayden heard how earlier this summer the baby had tried to breathe after doctors had diagnosed him as being brain stem dead.

The baby's parents, who represented themselves at the final hearing before Mr Justice Hayden, argued there should be a fresh appeal to allow them to find lawyers and have a fair trial.

Three Court of Appeal judges on Friday upheld their challenge and ordered a fresh hearing.

Bosses at a London hospital trust responsible for the boy's care became involved in a treatment dispute with his parents earlier this summer and asked a High Court judge to consider the case.

Lawyers representing Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust said tests showed that the boy, who has suffered a serious brain injury and is on a ventilator, was brain stem dead and wanted a judge to make a declaration of death.

But they subsequently returned to court and told Mr Justice Hayden how a nurse had noticed the boy trying to breathe, after doctors had carried out brain stem tests and concluded that he had died.

Specialists rescinded 'the clinical ascertainment of death' and trust bosses asked Mr Justice Hayden to decide instead what moves were in the boy's best interests.

Lord Justice Singh, Lord Justice Baker and Lord Justice Phillips considered arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday.

Justice Hayden had earlier said evidence showed the baby was dying and had a 'complete absence of ability to benefit from treatment'.

A lawyer representing his parents told appeal judges that Mr Justice Hayden should have adjourned the final High Court hearing to give them time to find lawyers.

The three appeal judges agreed and said Mr Justice Hayden's decision not to adjourn the hearing was 'unfair'.

They ordered a fresh hearing before a different judge based in the Family Division of the High Court.

Lord Justice Baker said the Bangladeshi couple, whose first language is not English, faced a 'daunting' task in representing themselves at the High Court trial.

The judge said the task would have been difficult for an experienced lawyer.

He said Mr Justice Hayden's decision to refuse an adjournment was 'unfair'.

Earlier this year, the top judge ruled that tragic schoolboy Archie Battersbee could be removed from life support after he was placed in a medically induced coma when he was found with ligature around his neck in his room.

Lord Justice Baker told the appeal hearing how evidence showed five brain stem tests had shown 'no activity'.

He said subsequently the baby had 'gasped' and further tests had shown there was brain stem activity in one respect.

Specialists had agreed that the baby had no hope of recovering - and told Mr Justice Hayden that treatment was futile.

Lawyers representing the trust argued that he should be given only palliative care.

But Lord Justice Baker said the fact that the medical evidence seemed to 'all point one way' did not mean that the boy's parents should not have an opportunity to challenge it.