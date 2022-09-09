ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

Australia's former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd shares a cheeky joke the Queen made about her corgis and how one of their mothers was a 'total trollop'

By Max Aldred
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd has shared the cheeky joke Queen Elizabeth II once made about one of her beloved corgis.

Mr Rudd recalled a time he and his wife Thérèse Rein had been at dinner with Her Majesty and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace when the conversation turned to her pets.

Ms Rein had leaned across the table and asked the Queen if she could see her dogs, adding she was 'dying to see the corgis'.

With a click of a button seven corgis came flying into the dining room, nearly 'wrecking' the place when Ms Rein noticed one stood out from the others.

'Thérèse leans over and says ''that one down there looks different to the others'',' Mr Rudd told The Today Show.

'The Queen was sipping on her favourite drink, and puts her glass down and says ''yes, yes, she is different to the others''.

''Her mother was a total trollop''.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgtC4_0hokm8Ev00
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd has shared the cheeky joke Queen Elizabeth II (pictured together in 2008) once made about one of her beloved corgis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVTDH_0hokm8Ev00
Pictured: The Queen stroking one of her last surviving dogs, a 'dorgi' named Candy, which is one of four of the Queen's dogs which have been left behind

The anecdote left the breakfast show hosts and Mr Rudd in fits of laughter, with the former PM also repeating the story during interviews with other news channels.

He continued to say that while he is a republican, the Queen was held in 'great respect' across Australia and Britain.

'I'm a republican but you've got to say, going to see the Queen is about as intimidating as going to see your Nanna, you know that she knows a lot about you because she reads her stuff,' Mr Rudd continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcQg7_0hokm8Ev00
The Queen had a well-known love for corgis ever since being gifted one for her 18th birthday (pictured: Queen Elizabeth standing by corgis)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaEiM_0hokm8Ev00
The Queen (pictured) owned more than 30 corgis during her reign, with many of them descended from Susan, the dog she was gifted on her birthday

The Queen's final four dogs had been by her side 13 years: two corgis, Candy and Muick, a corgi-dachshund cross – or 'dorgi' – named Sandy, and her final addition, Lissy, a cocker spaniel she named after herself.

She owned 30 dogs in her lifetime.

The future of her dogs remains unclear - but a royal biographer says she thinks they may end up with the monarch's 'favorite son,' Prince Andrew - or will be given to members of the royal family's longtime staff, who have looked after the animals for decades.

The Queen's death was announced about 3.30am on Friday morning AEST and Australian morning TV shows announced the news an hour later, followed by a statement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 4.47am.

A moving 96-gun salute was held outside Parliament House in Canberra on Friday afternoon to mark her passing.

A round was fired for each year of Her Majesty's life.

