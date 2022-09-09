Charles's first address to the nation as King: Recap how Britain's new monarch paid tribute to his 'darling Mama' in a teary TV recording following the death of the Queen

Recap MailOnline's liveblog after King Charles III addressed the nation and a service was held at St Paul's Cathedral following the Queen's death aged 96:

Our longest-serving monarch will have the first state funeral for more than half a century at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

As well as being the first since Winston Churchill's in 1965, it will also be the first at the abbey for any monarch since George II's way back in 1760.

Since then such funerals have been held at St George's Chapel, Windsor. But the Queen, who played an active role in planning her final send-off, decided hers should be in the much larger abbey.

01:42

WATCH: Ian Blackford recalls Her Majesty's 'strength, intellect, modesty'

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has spoken of the 'affection which the Queen had for Scotland and that Scotland had for the Queen.'

Mr Blackford, who addressed MPs in the Commons wearing a kilt, paid tribute to the Queen.

01:40

Time and again, the cries came: God save the King!

His Majesty is now home. Almost 25 years ago to this very day, our previous monarch had stopped her car short of Buckingham Palace, climbed out to inspect a mountain of flowers – and transformed the mood of a grieving nation in an instant.

And so it was that her successor did exactly the same yesterday afternoon, although, as he admitted to one well-wisher: ‘I’ve been dreading this.’

01:34

Britain's £3billion aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth fired a 96-gun salute to mark the Queen's death on Friday after guns were fired at Cardiff, Edinburgh and Hillsborough castles as well as Gibraltar upon news of the passing of the elderly monarch.

Photos provided by the Ministry of Defence taken from a Merlin Mk2 helicopter show 820 Naval Air Squadron firing the gun salute in tribute to the Queen, who was Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces as well as Head of State and Supreme Head of the Church of England.

Salutes were fired on five others ships, as well as locations including Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Hillsborough Castle, York, Portsmouth and Gibraltar.

01:31

Emmanuel Macron broke from official protocol yesterday to deliver a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in English.

The French president’s address from the Elysee Palace in Paris praised the monarch’s ‘wisdom and empathy’, adding ‘we all feel an emptiness’.

01:21

The majority of people in Britain still support the idea of monarchy. But throughout the Queen’s reign, there have been those who have said: ‘This outmoded institution will last Queen Elizabeth’s time. When she dies, we’ll think about it again, and many of us will decide Britain should be like the other sensible countries in the world and become a republic.’

With the Queen’s death, they will now be gathering their forces and marshalling their arguments.

01:18

William will have more time to focus on his new role now he no longer has to nursemaid his younger brother. His plan? To bring much more optimism to 'dreary' public life.

Meanwhile, with a mixture of refreshing informality and a sprinkling of stardust, Kate will be a worthy successor to the mother-in-law she tragically never got to meet.

01:13

So how DO you follow a woman like the Queen?

So King Charles III — how odd those words are to write! — steps into a void. He is by some margin the oldest monarch ever to accede to the throne.

As a son, his grief is infinitely more painful than ours, as was evident in his eloquent and moving broadcast address last night. I have little doubt that he is full of trepidation. He certainly should be.

01:07

The nation will watch the new King being formally proclaimed monarch as the ceremony is televised for the first time.

Today will be the first time in history that the Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace will be broadcast. It is due to start at 10am.

01:04

She wasn't born to be a queen, yet she will be one. She had no desire for a crown, yet she will now wear one. She felt no need for a life embroidered with titles yet, she is now Her Majesty, with all the pomp and pageantry that involves.

The journey that has taken the former Mrs Camilla Parker Bowles from mistress to Queen Consort at the side of King Charles has been both remarkable and, at times, brutal. It has meant acquiring a resilience and a sense of purpose that few believed she could possess.

00:13

People gathered throughout the evening to view flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace following the death of the Queen

00:04

Because I have met her — because, at close quarters, I have observed her as she carried out a range of her official duties — people often ask me, leaning forward, narrowing their eyes: 'What was the Queen really like?'

My answer disappoints them. 'Very nice,' I say. 'Rather normal, actually; quite straightforward; much as you'd expect.'

I wonder if we appreciate how fortunate we have been. Elizabeth II was neither eccentric nor quixotic, and her husband was as honest and straightforward as the day is long.

If there is one word that sums up Elizabeth II, it is 'dutiful'. Her life was driven by duty. She was a dutiful daughter and a dutiful Queen.

00:00

The Archbishop of Canterbury has revealed that Queen Elizabeth II had 'no fear of death' and was absolutely committed to the Christian conception of public service and selflessness after thousands of well-wishers hailed the monarch's astonishing life at a memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Justin Welby described his final encounter with the Queen, who was the Supreme Head of the Church of England as well as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of Britain's Armed Forces, after her death at Balmoral Castle aged 96 on Thursday afternoon.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'I came away thinking there is someone who has no fear of death, has hope in the future, knows the rock on which she stands and that gives her the strength, as it gives His Majesty the strength, to be that sense of permanence and of continuity...

23:57

Amid the personal family tragedy on Thursday, a small domestic drama was playing out, REBECCA ENGLISH writes.

Unsurprisingly, it involved the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was a fortunate coincidence of sorts that Harry and Meghan were in the country when the prince's grandmother passed away, sparing him an emotional and undoubtedly traumatic transatlantic dash as the Queen's health failed.

Despite the rancour of the past few years, no one would begrudge him the chance to mourn his beloved 'Granny', with whom he had always enjoyed a warm and fun-loving relationship.

But as the royal households were consumed in concern for the ailing monarch, the Sussexes prompted an unprecedented flurry behind the scenes by announcing that Harry and Meghan would both be travelling to Balmoral.

The initial decision in itself, that both Sussexes would travel, was seen as wholly inappropriate, according to palace insiders, for one very simple reason: this was a private, family moment.

22:48

And the crowds keep growing: Queen's mourners lay more floral tributes at Buckingham Palace gates

22:46

Sincere and surprisingly intimate, our new Monarch: JAN MOIR watches King Charles III's first speech to the nation

Not many people begin to fulfil their destiny and potential at the age of 73, but King Charles is no ordinary mortal, JAN MOIR writes.

His long journey from boyhood to full bloom spans well over half a century, but here he was at last, claiming his birthright, making his first speech to the nation as King.

Until this moment, which was broadcast on all news channels at 6pm last night, we knew the man but not the monarch. Sitting at a desk adorned with a photograph of his mother and a vase of white mourning flowers, he spoke the words that would set the tone for the days and the years to come.

21:53

Britain salutes you Ma'am! People across the country pay their respects to the late monarch after her death at Balmoral

20:48

Extinction Rebellion CANCELS their protest today after initially saying they would carry on

Extinction Rebellion has cancelled a protest this evening after initially insisting they would continue with one despite the Queen's death on Thursday.

MailOnline revealed eco activists from Extinction Rebellion had suggested people 'glue and chain yourselves' to the route of the Queen's funeral in London.

Although Extinction Rebellion (XR) later dialled down the planned protests, organisers within the decentralised organisation said a 'lighter touch' version would go ahead tonight.

But this evening, XR organisers told a group of more than 1,000 activists it had called off the demonstration because of MailOnline's reporting.

20:03

Moment the King tells Liz Truss: 'It's the moment I've been dreading all my life'

20:02

Liz Truss, Lindsay Hoyle and Suella Braverman file out of St Paul's Cathedral after congregation sang national anthem at the end of 6pm service

19:45

Buckingham Palace is lit as flowers and candles are left outside the gates... while large crowds STILL gather in the rain after the Queen's death

19:10

Booming bagpipes fill the halls of St Paul's Cathedral before the congregation sings the national anthem

18:48

Kate 'will aim to create her own path' as she becomes Princess of Wales (a title heavily associated with William's mother Diana)

A royal source has said the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge would aim to 'create her own path' as she takes on the role of Princess of Wales - heavily associated with William's mother.

The royal source said: 'The couple are focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

'The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously

'The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.'

18:39

Liz Truss gives a bible reading at St Paul's after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Prime Minister Liz Truss looked solemn as she gave her Bible reading from Romans 14. 7-12.

She said: 'We do not live to ourselves, and we do not die to ourselves. If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's.

'For to this end Christ died and lived again, so that he might be Lord of both the dead and the living.

'Why do you pass judgement on your brother or sister? Or you, why do you despise your brother or sister? For we will all stand before the judgement seat of God.

'For it is written, 'As I live, says the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall give praise to God.' So then, each of us will be accountable to God.'

18:29

'We celebrate her love for her family, her commitment to duty, and her calling to create unity and concord at the heart of the Commonwealth': Dean's tribute to the Queen at St Paul's

Dean of St Paul's Andrew Tremlett paid tribute to the Queen and the royal family during the service.

He said: 'With proud thanksgiving, we gather in this cathedral today to mourn the death of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth the Second.

'We remember her long life spent in the service of this country and of her Commonwealth realms around the world. We give thanks for a life of devotion to God, her Creator, Redeemer and Sustainer, and of devotion to all her people.

'As we call to mind the promise made at her Coronation that all her judgments should be guided by Law, Justice and Mercy, we rejoice in her steady acceptance of this vocation.

'We celebrate her love for her family, her commitment to duty, and her calling to create unity and concord at the heart of the Commonwealth.'

It was then followed by the choir singing Behold O God Our Defender by Herbert Howells.

18:23

Watch: King Charles III's first address as monarch

18:17

St Paul's service begins: Congregation sings All My Hope on God is Founded after the King's speech

The Service of Prayer and Reflection has now started following King Charles III's address.

The choir and ministers have made their way to their seats through St Paul's as the congregation sings All My Hope on God is Founded.

18:16

Tears are wiped away in Commons as MPs applaud King Charles III's live 6pm address

MPs applauded the King's address after they watched it in silence in the Commons chamber.

Some could be seen wiping away tears during the speech.

The Commons had been suspended for a short period to allow MPs to watch the speech on televisions in the chamber.

18:12

King Charles III's emotional farewell to his mother Queen Elizabeth II: 'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest'

The King ended his address by saying: 'To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ''flights of angels sing thee to thy rest''.'

18:09

BREAKING NEWS: King Charles III makes William the Prince of Wales

The King said his eldest son and heir, William, assumes the Scottish titles 'which have meant so much to me', and succeeds him as the Duke of Cornwall.

He said: 'Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

'With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.

'I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.'

18:08

King Charles III vows to uphold Britain's constitutional principles

The King pledged himself to the 'constitutional principles' at the 'heart of our nation' and to serve the UK and other countries where he is head of state with 'loyalty, respect and love'.

He said: 'As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

'And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.'

18:03

BREAKING NEWS: King Charles III delivers his first address to the nation

The King paid tribute to his late mother the Queen, saying in an address to the nation: 'Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.'

17:47

Politicians including Liz Truss, Keir Starmer and Government minister James Cleverly arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for 6pm service to mark Her Majesty's astonishing life

Prime Minister Liz Truss, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly are all in attendance at the service and are sat together.

They could be seen chatting together ahead of the service.

In a separate area, the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker are sat together while Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi is sat with Lord High Chancellor Brandon Lewis.

The rest of the congregation look solemn as they listen to the music playing in St Paul's.

17:33

Britain mourns: Well-wishers weep outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle as they lay floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II after her death aged 96

16:46

Queen's love for family will be honoured in tonight's prayer service

The Queen's 'long life spent in the service of this country', love for her family and commitment to duty will be honoured at a service of prayer and reflection following her death.

The service at St Paul's Cathedral this evening will see Dean Designate Andrew Tremlett give thanks for the Queen's 'devotion to all her people'.

Some 2,000 members of the public will be attending the 6pm service, along with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Members of the royal family are not expected to be present at the London service, which will be broadcast live by the BBC.

Audio of the King's televised address to the nation will be played inside the cathedral if it coincides with the service.

Liz Truss will deliver a Bible reading from Romans 14.7-12.

16:45

Good afternoon and welcome to MailOnline’s liveblog

Welcome to MailOnline's liveblog as tributes continue to Her Majesty The Queen following her death aged 96 yesterday.

At 6pm tonight, a televised address by the new monarch King Charles III will be broadcast to a nation in mourning.

At the same time, the Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul's Cathedral.

Follow our liveblog throughout this afternoon and evening for all the updates.