One-on-one with Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 Sports Anchor Harold Kuntz sat down for a one-on-one interview with Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell over a nice cold pint to talk about life on and off the pitch.
Russell, who joined SKC in 2018, is the highest-scoring Scottish-born player in Major League Soccer history.
He discusses following in the footsteps of Matt Besler as captain, being a father, the mindset through a tough season, and being the proud new owner of Kansas City Chiefs season tickets.
Russell signed a contract extension in 2021 keeping him at the club until at least 2023, with an option in 2024.No Other Club: More Sporting Kansas city news on FOX4 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0