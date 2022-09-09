ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

One-on-one with Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell

By Harold Kuntz, Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 Sports Anchor Harold Kuntz sat down for a one-on-one interview with Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell over a nice cold pint to talk about life on and off the pitch.

Russell, who joined SKC in 2018, is the highest-scoring Scottish-born player in Major League Soccer history.

He discusses following in the footsteps of Matt Besler as captain, being a father, the mindset through a tough season, and being the proud new owner of Kansas City Chiefs season tickets.

Russell signed a contract extension in 2021 keeping him at the club until at least 2023, with an option in 2024.

