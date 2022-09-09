Read full article on original website
KKTV
Bear rescued in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a 350-pound bear in a Colorado Springs neighborhood and shared the details with the public on Wednesday. The bear was living near an elementary school, a six-lane road and two busy intersections. In the Tweet, CPW did not share...
Golden retriever found months after going missing in rural Colorado
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A dog lost in the Colorado wilderness for three months is back home thanks to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) drone. Farrah the Golden Retriever went missing near U.S. 50 and Colorado 9 west of Cañon City when the driver of her car suffered a seizure and crashed.
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Daily Record
Canon City Public Library slated to host ‘Write Your Life Story’ class on Oct. 6
Jeanne Schmidt will be instructing ‘Write your Life Story” again Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Canon City Public Library, 516 Macon Ave. Call 719-269-9020 with any questions. There is a small fee to be paid to Jeanne of $5. Drop-ins are welcome. Southern Colorado Startup Week...
13 Investigates: Gas tank drilling on the rise in Southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs resident Stacy Stone woke up one May morning expecting a normal day. After finishing her morning routine, she headed out to her car to drive to work. However, to her surprise, the gas tank she had filled up just the day before was suddenly empty. Unbeknownst to Stone, The post 13 Investigates: Gas tank drilling on the rise in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?
This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
When could we see our first snow in Colorado Springs?
With a taste of fall weather this weekend across southern Colorado, you might be thinking about the first snow of the season.
Two of country's 'best hotel pools' found in same Colorado city
Picking a hotel for the pool might seem like an odd approach when planning a trip to the state of Colorado, where many adventures are waiting to be found far from the place you're staying. That is – until you experience relaxing in a pool with wraparound mountain views. According to the USA Today '10Best' rankings, two of the best hotel pools in the country are found right in Colorado Springs.
New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record
High Country Bank announces new leadership
High Country Bank and the Board of Directors announce the promotion of Niki Stotler as Chief Executive Officer and President of High Country Bank. Stotler’s career with High Country Bank spans 21 years and during her tenure, she has become an integral part of all aspects of bank operations as well as the community.
Trooper arrests 2 from Colorado after high-speed chase that started in Hays
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
La Loma to Open at the Belleview Promenade
The Tex-Mex kitchen will take over the location that formerly housed Il Fornaio at 8000 E. Belleview Avenue
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.
Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
Boater cited after woman's leg severely injured by propeller at Chatfield State Park
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boater was cited following an investigation into an accident at Chatfield State Park in July during which a woman's leg was severely injured. The accident happened near a boat ramp at the park on July 10 as the boat was being put into the water from a trailer. Since the incident happened inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was responsible for the investigation into what happened.
KKTV
Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
