BREAKING NEWS: Baltimore Ravens fail to agree contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson before the start of the 2022 season

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens have announced they have failed to agree terms over a contract extension before the beginning of the 2022 season.

'Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,' Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

'We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eh7gr_0hoklZhq00
Lamar Jackson will head into the 2022 season without his long-term future secured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJyJB_0hoklZhq00
Jackson has remained healthy in the preseason after ending the 2021 campaign with injuries

'We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.'

Jackson is set to make $23m in his fifth year and is now could hit free agency after the end of the 2022 season, despite DeCosta underlining plans to reach an agreement after the campaign.

The Ravens and Jackson will have to reach an agreement on an extension by March 7 to use their franchise tag to keep him from becoming a free agent.

Speaking on Wednesday, the 2019 league MVP Jackson said Friday was the deadline for an agreement.

'As of right now, we're still talking. The week's not over yet,' the 25-year-old told reporters.

He missed the end of the 2021 season with an ankle injury but has been healthy in preseason.

For now, with his deadline passed, Jackson's focus turns to football. The season starts Sunday for the Ravens, against the Jets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhZus_0hoklZhq00
Jackson was voted as the league's MVP unanimously in 2019 and has made the playoffs in 3 of his four seasons in Baltimore

