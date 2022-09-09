ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

13-year-old suspected in latest round of school shooting threats online

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A school shooting threat was posted online Wednesday leading to the arrest of a suspect - who is just 13 years old. It was the 33rd social media threat to shoot up a school since last November's attack at Oxford High School - just in city of Warren alone.
fox2detroit.com

Fraser High School student dead after stabbing

A man tried to help a Fraser High School student after seeing that the teen had been stabbed in the neck, but the teen later died. Police said two other teens were also stabbed during a fight.
FRASER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
FRASER, MI
fox2detroit.com

100 firearms stolen from gun shops • Detroit's food grading ordinance • MSU president pressured to retire

TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Dozens of guns were stolen after thieves drove vehicles through businesses in Westland and Dearborn Heights. Early Sunday, thieves in a stolen Kia SUV crashed through the front of Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road. About eight people got out of the vehicle, grabbed about 50 guns, and ran to another vehicle across the street.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Famed food critic to honor victims of Detroit shooting spree Sunday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Starex Smith was in the middle of his last food review in Detroit when the news broke: someone was randomly shooting people in the city. "We were getting inboxes from our followers saying be careful, there’s an active shooter in the neighborhood you guys are at," he said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Multiple Warren schools closed Wednesday due to threats made on social media

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Several schools in the Warren school district will be closed Wednesday due to threats made online. The schools that will be closed include Lois E. Carter Middle School, Paul K. Cousino High School, and Community High, the Twitter account for Warren Consolidated Schools posted early Wednesday morning.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
fox2detroit.com

Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8. Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger

The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of shooting gun in air to 'terrorize' victim in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of shooting a gun into the air "to terrorize the victim" during a domestic dispute Wednesday in Eastpointe. Police were called to the 24000 block of Phlox on reports that a suspect, later identified as Early Lamont Jones, 34, was shooting a gun into the air from his vehicle. When officers got there, Jones was gone.
EASTPOINTE, MI

