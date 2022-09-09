Read full article on original website
Second Generation
Casual spot Mini Mott in Logan Square used to be our go-to burger place whenever we couldn’t make the 7pm burger-ordering deadline at their sister restaurant Mott Street. Now, they’ve reconcepted into Second Generation, a warmly lit, sit-down restaurant serving a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. And before everyone freaks out, the burger is still on the menu—but there are also some exciting newcomers.
The Hairy Lemon
The Hairy Lemon is the type of place for people who block off their entire Saturday during college football season. This bar has about 20 TVs, which take up almost every available inch of wall space, and you can order things like salmon tartare with sturgeon caviar and a nice bouillabaisse. Kidding, obviously. Get some wings, fries, and pints like everyone else and cheer on your favorite team (unless you're from Boston, in which case just stay home.)
Royal Rib House
Royal Rib House has been a legendary BBQ spot in Bed-Stuy for over 30-years, and the consistently long lines will attest to that. After closing in 2019 and reopening in 2022, they’re more popular than ever, but the food is good enough to induce amnesia about the wait time. If you put ribs in the name of your restaurant, they better be impressive. These ones are slathered with a hot sauce-based BBQ sauce and fall off the bone. Your next priorities should be the smoky chopped BBQ, moist rotisserie chicken painted with a tangy sauce that relies heavily on vinegar, and peach cobbler that everyone in line will recommend to you. If you want to avoid spending your entire evening in line, go in the afternoon when the crowd is lighter.
Hi-Note
For about a decade, the owners of Hi-Note kept running into each other at the same karaoke spot. They bonded over their mutual love of singing in public, then decided to open this cafe and bar in Alphabet City. At Hi-Note, the focus is on music. There’s a DJ station playing music all day, starting in the morning when this place functions as a coffee shop. On Mondays, you can sign up to take over the turntable for half an hour with your own vinyl, and Thursdays are for electronica. It never seems to get too wild here, but if you need an escape, you can walk through the kitchen to get to a surprisingly big backyard. You might have noticed that we haven’t mentioned karaoke. Don’t worry—the whole room is soundproofed for that, and it’s coming soon.
