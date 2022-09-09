ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Shirley Woodruff
4d ago

Sending prayers that you will find them. Everyone deserves to know where they came from and at the very least, a family medical history.

Big C#ck Boy
4d ago

sometimes things turn out better for the kids when the parents know they can't take care of and give kids up for adoption. I think this is a perfect case of that.

Leonora Grant
4d ago

I was adopted I wish I never knew. Sometimes it’s good knowing and sometimes it can make your life worse. I regret ever knowing I had great parents I’ve forgiven my birth mother but I regret her finding me! It doesn’t always be happy ending they gave us up usually to not be found later!

WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)

Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Foodbank to hold emergency food distribution after Family Dollar fire

NORFOLK, Va. — After one of the only nearby sources of food burned down in the St. Paul’s area, the Southeastern Foodbank is stepping in to provide some pantry staples. It’s been a little over a week since Norfolk firefighters battled the flames inside the Family Dollar on Church Street, leaving people living the St. Paul’s area in a food desert.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center certified as Comprehensive Stroke Center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that is had been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by a nonprofit healthcare commission. The accreditation means the hospital on Battlefield Boulevard has a neuroscience ICU, knowledgeable medical staff and expertise in treating several serious medical conditions that can accompany strokes.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Swimming advisory in place at Sarah Constant Beach Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk health officials issued a swimming advisory for Sarah Constant Beach Park in Ocean View due to high bacteria levels, the city said Tuesday afternoon. A water test conducted by the Norfolk Department of Public Health Monday found that enterococci bacteria levels exceeded the state government's water quality standards.
NORFOLK, VA
