Grand Rapids ranked as future tech hub
The pandemic has shifted how and where individuals and corporations conduct business. Website Yahoo Finance cites a Silicon Valley tech industry exodus. Taking cost of living into account, Yahoo Finance names four cities where tech careers will thrive. Grand Rapids joins Hartford, Connecticut, Huntsville, Alabama and Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Grand Rapids offers up special events during ArtPrize
Over the course of the 18-day event, visitors will experience large-scale, interactive art installations across three square miles of downtown Grand Rapids and discover art inside and outside of a variety of public and private facilities. A city news release says event organizers are hoping to add to the synergy of more than half a million people visiting the City during ArtPrize and are producing a wide range of complementary cultural and performing art events.
Tudor Dixon announces $1B plan to support law enforcement
Republican, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon made a stop in Grand Rapids on Tuesday to unveil her $1B "Building a Safer State" strategy. The move would support law enforcement by investing over the next four years to recruit and retain a mass of first responders. “We know if we are going...
Grand Rapids Symphony
The GR Symphony opens it’s season with Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, plus a special composition by Assistant Principal Oboist Alexander Miller. We discuss the upcoming September event. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday...
Muskegon city manager candidates meeting with public on lake cruise
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon city leaders are preparing to interview six candidates to be the next city manager, and are inviting the public on a Muskegon Lake cruise to meet them. However, they’re not yet prepared to say who those six candidates are. The city commission will interview...
Powerful Women: Let's Talk - 95: Alita Kelly
Alita Kelly is the founder of Southeast Market-a sustainable, equitable people powered grocery store that sources first from BIPOC and women-led businesses and farms. She also advocates for policy reform to encourage food sovereignty in the area. Powerful Women: Let’s Talk is created by WGVU NPR and made possible by...
Kent County Deputy fired after allegedly punching disabled driver
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says it has fired a Deputy who may have assaulted a disabled person during a road rage event. According to the KCSO, Deputy Marcelo Aranda has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly pulling 35-year-old Tyler Lueken, who is paralyzed from the waist down, from his car and repeatedly punching him at a rest stop in Ingham County near Lansing.
A Local pastor is accused of pulling a gun on his wife
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Sept. 27 to discuss restricting where new wind and solar projects will be allowed in Ottawa County. A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.
