UT Martin Soccer’s Megan Drake named OVC Offensive Player of the Week
UT Martin soccer forward Megan Drake was honored Tuesday with the OVC Offensive Player of the Week Award after a multi-goal effort against Indiana State. A native of Couer d’Alene, Idaho, Drake posted the first multi-goal effort of her Skyhawk career after tallying two goals on three shot attempts last week.
Charles Boykin Jr. – 63 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Charles “Boo” Boykin, Jr., age 63, of Union City. Services will take place at 10:00 on Saturday, September 17th of 2022, at Rawls Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
Tenure Announced for Union City School System Employees
The Union City school board has approved tenure for four teachers. During this week’s meeting, Director of School’s Wes Kennedy announced the tenure status for Middle School employees Carter Hooks and Cole McAdams. Hooks is a math and algebra teacher, while McAdams is the assistant principal. At the...
Kentucky State Police Make Arrest Following Local School Threat
Kentucky State Police have arrested a Hickman County man following the threat of school violence. Post 1 reports said the Electronic Crimes Branch received information from Facebook, relating to a possible criminal threat against Staff at Hickman County High School in Clinton. 20 year old Buster A. Thomas, a former...
Railroad Crossing to Remain Closed This Week in Obion County
Railroad crossing repairs in Obion County will continue this week. Shane Sanford, with CN Railroad, said the crossing at Pleasant Valley Road will be closed until Friday night at 8:00. Motorists must use an alternate route of travel at this location. On Monday, railroad crossing repairs will close the location...
Williams “Brent” Cooper, 60, formerly of Dresden
A memorial visitation for William “Brent” Cooper, age 60, formerly of Dresden, will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1:00 until 3:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.
Union City School Board Votes to Oppose Law That Could Hold Back Third Grade Students
Union City school board members have joined other school districts in their opposition to a new Tennessee third grade retention law. The “Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act” was passed by the state legislature in January of 2021, and is now in effect for the new school year.
Lower Yields Anticipated for Area Corn Harvest
Current indications show lower yields are anticipated for area corn crops. Obion County Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake said weather conditions have played a big role in the growing of this crop.(AUDIO) Shumake said the strong bushel-per-acre production of corn the past few years, will not be the case with...
Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary
Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
One Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Incidents in Union City
Union City police were called to the scene of three shooting incidents on Saturday night and Sunday. Reports said officers were first called to North Miles Avenue, where shots had been fired at the Beehive Convenience Store. Officers investigated the scene and located two .9-milimeter rounds, with a Black SUV...
Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street
Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
Union City’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Honors Fallen Firefighters
Several area firefighters, and law enforcement officers, took part in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Union City. The event was held this past Saturday, in honor of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York. Union City Fire Chief...
Hattie J. Land, 80, Greenfield
Funeral services for Hattie J. Land, age 80, of Greenfield, will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 11:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Brocks Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 and Sunday, September 18, 2022, from...
Troy Businesses Celebrated With Chamber of Commerce Event
A good crowd showed up at the downtown square in Troy on Tuesday morning, to celebrate community businesses. The Obion County Chamber of Commerce held their “Cup of Joe with the CEO” at the Troy Park. Business owners and employees in Troy introduced themselves, along with all other...
WK&T receives $12M grant for broadband infrastructure
WK&T is receiving a $12.3 million dollar grant for local broadband infrastructure in Weakley County. The project is one of several in Northwest Tennessee receiving grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Other projects receiving grants include $20 million dollars to Charter Communications for parts of Benton...
Judy Ann Sullivan, 77, Martin
Funeral services for Judy Ann Sullivan, age 77, of Martin, will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Martin.
Weakley County to allocate ARP funds for municipal water and wastewater improvements
Weakley County will allocate just over $3.8 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for municipal water and wastewater system improvements. The county’s Finance, Ways, and Means Committee passed a resolution this week to allocate the funding to the cities of Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon. County...
Dresden Board to discuss grants for fire department, municipal building safe room
The Dresden City Board meets Monday night to discuss grants for the fire department and a safe room. Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson will present the Board with grant bids for self-contained breathing apparatus or SCBA cylinders and structural firefighting helmets for the Dresden Fire Department. The Board will also...
