2 Laurens Co. detention center officers fired, charged

By Robert Cox, Alessandra Young
 5 days ago

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 43-year-old Randall James Sammons of Duncan and 31-year-old Steven Chad Wix of Whitmire.

Both are charged with third degree assault and battery and misconduct in office.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

“During this incident, unprofessional and reckless behavior by two detention deputies. I terminated these two individuals immediately,” said Sheriff Reynolds.

Warrants stated that in one instance, Wix repeatedly punched the inmate. Later, warrants stated that Sammons used an electrified glove to shock the inmate multiple times.

Crime caught on camera: NC bakery fed up with repeated thefts

According to warrants, both assaults were recorded by body cameras.

SLED was called to investigate the assaults by Sheriff Reynolds.

Sheriff Reynolds spoke about the arrests saying, “As the chief law enforcement officer of Laurens County, I am ultimately responsible for the actions of my employees. And I do not take that lightly.”

“Therefore when my employees engage in activities that are criminal, unprofessional, or reflect poorly on this office, it is my duty to ensure that the accountability measures are taken,” Reynolds continued.

Sheriff Reynolds said he immediately fired the two detention officers.

“While I cannot reverse the actions taken by the employees that day, we will continue to set the expectations and train them accordingly,” said Reynolds.

Both Sammons and Wix were booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

