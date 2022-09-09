Read full article on original website
Times News
On This Date: (September 14, 2007)
September 14, 2007 - Corey Cinicola throws for 220 yards and two touchdowns to help Jim Thorpe roll to a 35-7 victory over North Schuylkill. Cinicola connects with Scott McGonigal on a screen pass that goes for a 61-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and hits Josh Hontz with a 71-yard scoring strike in the final frame. The Olympians, coached by Mark Rosenberger, also receive 104 rushing yards and a touchdown from Phil Redline. McGonigal adds a 2-yard TD run, while Joe Garland reaches the end zone on a 17-yard scamper.
Times News
JT tennis falls to Blue Mtn.
ORWIGSBURG – It’s always been a battle between Jim Thorpe and Blue Mountain on the tennis court. At times, the two teams have gone point-for-point and serve-for-serve against each other. On Monday afternoon, however, the Eagles had too much firepower for the Olympians in posting a 6-1 victory.
Times News
Quick start propels No. Lehigh
PEN ARGYL – Northern Lehigh was hoping to get off to a fast start this season. It has done exactly that. Following a successful postseason run in 2021, the Bulldogs are once again flexing their muscles. Saturday afternoon, Northern Lehigh rolled to a 44-12 victory over Pen Argyl to...
Times News
Shining on football
The full moon shines brightly over the football field during the Pottsville at Lehighton football game on Friday night. This Friday night could be chilly. During the day temperatures are expected to reach 75, but the low Friday night is forecast in the 40s. RICH SMITH/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Hirschman/DeFebo split Muffley Tribute Modifieds
The final installment of the 2022 Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) was an amazing finale for the unique five-race series that honors past greats inducted into the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame. It was the Mike Muffley Tribute, with the Modifieds running twin features...
Times News
Kresge named No. Lehigh baseball coach
Northern Lehigh recently announced the hiring of Gerald “Jerry” Kresge as its baseball coach. Kresge is a 1990 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School, where he played baseball and basketball. Prior to accepting the position, he headed up a successful softball program for Blue Mountain High School, where...
Times News
Northwestern-Palmerton Golf
Photos from Palmerton's 405-463 win over Northwestern on Monday, which capped a 14-0 regular season for the Blue Bombers. By Nancy Scholz.
Times News
Walnutport
A Walnutport resident wants to know why the borough’s volleyball court is barely used. Donald Eckhart asked borough council on Thursday why a promising endeavor appears to have gone flat. “How did we get to the state of (inactivity) in that period of time?” Eckhart asked. “I was thrilled...
Times News
Lehighton Class of 1967 meets Sept. 23
The Lehighton Class of 1967 will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Beacon Diner on Route 443 in Lehighton. All members of the class are invited to attend. For information call 570-620-5565.
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 14, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Masks...
Times News
Line dancing in Schuylkill
It’s time to put on those cowboy boots and mosey down to the Walk In Art Center for a fun night of country line dancing, outdoors, with live country band Sunset Road on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. at 220 Parkway in Schuylkill Haven. Sunset Road hails from the...
Times News
Northern Lehigh fills school board seat
A former Northern Lehigh School District administrator will wear a different hat. On a 6-2 vote, the school board at a special meeting on Monday appointed retired district co-director of business affairs Rhonda Frantz to fill a vacant seat on the board. Directors Michelle Heckman and Chad Christman were opposed.
Times News
State police at Frackville — crashes
State police at Frackville reported on several crashes in Schuylkill County:. • Two vehicles involved in a crash at 2:51 p.m. Aug. 13 on Interstate 81 in Mahanoy Township sustained minor damages, state police said,. Police said a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling in the right lane and attempted to...
Times News
A little bit country
After three days of rain early last week forced folks inside, locals welcomed a chance to get outdoors Thursday. Here, performer Steve Cebenko serenades music lovers with a variety of selections from country to pop at a free outdoor concert at the Tamaqua train station sponsored by Explore Schuylkill. The free Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series will end Thursday, with a performance by the group Shellshocked Churchills, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
KeyBank to close Palmerton branch in December
A Palmerton bank will become the next financial institution to shutter its doors later this year. The KeyBank branch at 372 Delaware Ave. will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 2, according to a letter sent out to customers on Sept. 1. It will be combined with KeyBank’s Lehighton branch at...
Times News
Tamaqua Police Log
Tamaqua Police released information in several cases:. • Aron Ambrocio-DeLeon, 47, Tamaqua, was charged twice in two days for public drunkenness, borough police said. Police were dispatched to 19 W. Spruce St. at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a man, later identified as Ambrocio-DeLeon, lying on the steps and not moving. Police said an open can of beer was next to him.
Times News
Basket raffle this Saturday in Slatington
The 26th annual Basket Social is Saturday at the United Presbyterian Church in Slatington. The basket raffle cost is $5 a sheet. The drawing is Sunday at 2 p.m. and winners will be notified. There will be soups, barbecue and baked goods for sale at the event. Call 610-767-8113 for more information.
Times News
State police at Lehighton — DUI crashes
State police at Lehighton reported the following driving under the influence crashes. A 33-year-old Palmerton man is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance or alcohol after a one-vehicle crash at 10:06 a.m. Aug. 28 on the Maury Road in Franklin Township. State police at the...
Times News
Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations
A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
Times News
State police at Bethlehem
State police at Bethlehem reported on the following incidents. • On Aug. 17 at 9:28 p.m. troopers responded to the area of Weiss Road and Long Court, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County, for a report of a hit and run. Ryan Fatzinger, 28, of Macungie, reported his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. Police said Nicholas Schuler, 26, of New Ringgold, has been charged in connection with the incident.
