T Hawk, the real
5d ago
This was the right call all around regardless of the color of skin of anyone involved. No trial was needed!
5
New Details Emerge On Baltimore Police-Involved Shooting
The Baltimore County Police Department has partially released the name of the officer involved in a shooting while investigating a two-woman crime spree over the weekend. “Officer Chiveral” a three-year veteran of the department with the White Mash Precinct was the investigator who shot Alicia Page, 30, as she used her vehicle as a weapon to try to avoid getting apprehended, according to reports.
Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man
BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Person detained following Sheriff’s Office investigation into Wed. shooting
UPDATE 3:35 p.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has detained a person of interest in this morning’s shooting near the 46600 block on Expedition Drive. Police believe this was not a random act of violence. We will continue to follow this investigation and update the community as we verify more information. UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: […]
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman shot by Baltimore County police officer facing attempted first-degree murder charges
ROSEDALE, Md. (WBFF) — A woman who was shot by a Baltimore County police officer Saturday after authorities said she assaulted several officers has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Police said an officer was working off-duty at the Avenue shopping center when Alicia Page hit him with her...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the identity of the man was was killed on September 13. Investigators say 30-year-old Lawrence Green III was shot just after 7:30 in the morning. Police say that when they arrived, Green appeared to have been shot in the head. Anyone...
Two Convicted Of Murder In Batlimore Following Botched Weed Deal: AG
Two men may spend the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted of tracking down their victim during a botched marijuana sale and murdering him in Maryland, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced. Christopher Brown, 22, and Daran Horton, 23, both of Baltimore were found guilty of murder and...
Accused Killer Arrested After Brutally Stabbing Victim To Death In Baltimore
An accused killer has been arrested after a stabbing murder of a man in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. Gordon Staron, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday, Sept. 8 in connection to the killing of Keith Bell, 63, according to Baltimore police. Bell was found brutally stabbed to...
Wbaltv.com
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Police Mourn The Death Of Charles County Correctional Officer
LA PLATA, Md. — Across Southern Maryland, police departments and the community mourned the sudden passing of a Charles County Correctional Officer. At about 4:15 a.m. on September 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police officer assaulted while working
WBFF — A Baltimore county officer assaulted over the weekend. The suspect fleeing into the city before being taken into custody. This morning law enforcement expert and former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV, Maury Richards joined us to weigh in on the crime crisis that seemingly has no boundaries.
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Police shooting in Rosedale stemmed from shoplifting complaint
ROSEDALE, Md. — A shoplifting complaint in White Marsh triggered a harrowing series of events that ended in aBaltimore County police officer firing at a suspect's vehicle, striking a woman, the 11 News I-Team has learned. This encounter began Saturday as a shoplifting complaint at an Old Navy store...
98online.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. “I still can’t comprehend how somebody would do this,” she said. “I...
Police: Woman shot by police after dragging off-duty officer with vehicle
TOWSON, Md. — Police in a Baltimore suburb shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles, according to a police department spokeswoman. The woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart...
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers arrested after gun found in student's backpack outside Chesapeake High School
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested two juveniles Monday afternoon after a handgun was found in a student's backpack outside Chesapeake High School. Police said officers arrested a 14-year-old and 16-year-old. The initial call was in response to a suspicious person(s). No further information was immediately released.
foxbaltimore.com
Admitted arsonist, Luther Trent, sentenced to 22 years for attempted homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Admitted arsonist, Luther Trent, who has already been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison, was sentenced to 22 years for three counts of attempted homicide charges on Tuesday. Trent, 22, plead guilty in state court and sentenced to 40 years with all but...
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
Wbaltv.com
Man with stun gun attacks robbery victim in Glen Burnie shopping center parking lot
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Armed robbery suspects used a stun gun on a victim Saturday morning at a Glen Burnie shopping center. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the Chesapeake Square Shopping Center in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police identify three homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city last week. 63-year-old Keith Bell was killed on September 6, 2022, in the 1400 block of East Monument Street. 32-year-old Kenyon Yerby was killed on September 7, 2022, in the 2000 block of...
Prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction in ‘Serial’ podcast case
Baltimore prosecutors moved Wednesday to vacate the conviction in the murder case of Adnan Syed, whose legal saga rocketed to international prominence by way of the hit podcast “Serial.”. The development means Syed, now 42, could get a new trial or go free after serving more than 20 years...
