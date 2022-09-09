9/11 memorial events in the Valley

(WKBN) — As the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches, various community events will take place across the Valley.

Below is the list of events in the Valley and where they currently stand:

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Lisbon

Tunnels to Towers 9/11 Memorial Event

Beaver Local School District Stadium

13187 State Route 7, Lisbon OH, 44432

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sept. 11

A Memorial Stair Climb event will raise proceeds to go to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation on behalf of sponsors and area first responders

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown

Annual Mahoning Valley 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Mahoning Valley 9/11 Memorial Park

1055 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown OH 44515

12 p.m. Sept. 11

Lt. Mark Skowron of Austintown Police Department and Maj. Kevin Bukowski with YSU ROTC will serve as guest speakers. The ceremony will also feature musical selections by the Austintown Fitch High School Concert Choir, a 21-gun salute, emergency vehicle display and more.

Youngstown

9/11 Memorial Museum Presents the Film “Anniversary in the Schools”

An online event offered through the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County

2 p.m. Sept. 9

Commemorate the anniversary by joining the Library with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum for a screening of their annual “Anniversary in the Schools” film, highlighting first-person accounts of the attacks and their aftermath. Afterward, connect with Museum staff in real-time through an interactive live chat. Register here .

