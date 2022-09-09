Read full article on original website
Cowboys Sign Colin Kaepernick? 'I'll Take QB Cooper Rush' - Michael Irvin
"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop.'' - Michael Irvin.
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
SB Nation
The Broncos took the ball out of Russell Wilson’s hands for NFL’s worst coaching decision of the year
Let’s play a game! You’re the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Offensively, you have Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy (who caught a 64-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game), Javonte Williams and QB Russell Wilson, along with two timeouts at your disposal. It’s 4th and 5 on the Seattle Seahawks’ 46-yard line and there’s 20 seconds left.
Peter Schrager makes huge Dallas Cowboys statement on GMFB after terrible week one loss and Dak Prescott injury
PETER SCHRAGER made a bold statement about the Dallas Cowboys on Good Morning Football. The Cowboys were hammered by Tampa Bay 19-3 on home soil on Sunday night. And they lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least six weeks with a thumb injury. Dallas were favored to win the...
Week 1: How cowardly were Kirk Cousins' checkdowns?
There are a lot of myths surrounding Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. One that continues to perpetuate is that Cousins is the king of the checkdown. In this new series for The Vikings Wire, we will be focusing on proving or disproving that myth. What will we be quantifying as...
Pete Carroll shares his reaction to Broncos’ surprising decision
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Melvin Gordon Has Message for Pete Carroll After Monday Loss
The Broncos running back is using the Seattle celebration as motivation moving forward.
Russell Wilson’s Broncos debut gets honest grade from Nathaniel Hackett
Russell Wilson’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos did not go as planned, with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks ambushing the Broncos at home Monday night to the tune of a 17-16 score. The loss leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of the Broncos, especially because of the avoidable errors they committed and the questionable decisions toward the end of the game that led to their Week 1 doom.
Denver Broncos fall short in Russell Wilson's debut
The Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson had his moment of vindication against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in the opening game of the season. The play: With the ball and four minutes to go in the fourth quarter on an opening weekend of crazy NFL finishes, Wilson was unable to advance the Broncos further than the Seahawks' 46 yard line.
Cowboys QB Answer: Cooper Rush or Jimmy Garoppolo?
Is the Cowboys starting quarterback position up for grabs while Dak Prescott's surgically repaired thumb heals.
Kyle Shanahan leaves door open for Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade
With Dak Prescott sidelined after thumb surgery, did San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let the Dallas Cowboys know that Jimmy Garoppolo was available?. The Dallas Cowboys Week 1 could not have gone any worse. Not only did they lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with what was revealed to be a fractured right thumb, and will be sidelined for multiple weeks. With the rest of the NFC East winning in Week 1, Cowboys fans are looking at all options.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones backs Rush as Cowboys QB amid Jimmy G rumors
With Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expected to miss significant time this season after sustaining a thumb injury Sunday night, the NFL world instantly began speculating whether or not Dallas could end up making a trade for a certain 49ers backup. But as quickly as the Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Dallas rumors began,...
Peyton Manning was not happy with Broncos' late-game decision vs. Seahawks
While Joe Buck and Troy Aikman handled ESPN’s main coverage of a Monday Night Football showdown between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning called an alternate broadcast of the game on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Monday marked the first time Peyton...
NFL Draft Profile: Jon Gaines II, Offensive Lineman, UCLA Bruins
NFL Draft profile scouting report for UCLA iOL Jon Gaines II
For the first time, Kirk Cousins outclassed Aaron Rodgers on Sunday
It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers is not only one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League, but also one of the best to ever play the game. During Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, it sure didn’t look like it. After Christian Watson...
FOX Sports
Kirk Cousins for MVP? Cowboys in trouble? Plus, who are NFL's 10 best teams?
There is nothing better than sitting back and watching football on the opening weekend of the NFL regular season. All the hype and optimism is met with a bit of a reality check when the games count on the schedule. Although a week of results does not necessarily predict how...
NFL・
