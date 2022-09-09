ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Pete Carroll shares his reaction to Broncos' surprising decision

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Russell Wilson’s Broncos debut gets honest grade from Nathaniel Hackett

Russell Wilson’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos did not go as planned, with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks ambushing the Broncos at home Monday night to the tune of a 17-16 score. The loss leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of the Broncos, especially because of the avoidable errors they committed and the questionable decisions toward the end of the game that led to their Week 1 doom.
Denver Broncos fall short in Russell Wilson's debut

The Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson had his moment of vindication against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in the opening game of the season. The play: With the ball and four minutes to go in the fourth quarter on an opening weekend of crazy NFL finishes, Wilson was unable to advance the Broncos further than the Seahawks' 46 yard line.
Kyle Shanahan leaves door open for Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade

With Dak Prescott sidelined after thumb surgery, did San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let the Dallas Cowboys know that Jimmy Garoppolo was available?. The Dallas Cowboys Week 1 could not have gone any worse. Not only did they lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with what was revealed to be a fractured right thumb, and will be sidelined for multiple weeks. With the rest of the NFC East winning in Week 1, Cowboys fans are looking at all options.
Jerry Jones backs Rush as Cowboys QB amid Jimmy G rumors

With Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expected to miss significant time this season after sustaining a thumb injury Sunday night, the NFL world instantly began speculating whether or not Dallas could end up making a trade for a certain 49ers backup. But as quickly as the Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Dallas rumors began,...
