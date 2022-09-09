ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Nowitzki, Wade headline Hall of Fame eligible players for 2023

The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class will be one to remember. The 2022 enshrinement ceremony took place over the weekend with Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway Sr. among the former NBA players to get their names immortalized in Springfield, Mass. When it comes to 2023, there’s a strong group of players who are set to get voted in on their first attempt.
LaVine spotted at offseason workouts with Durant, Tatum

Zach LaVine's offseason regimen is well-documented, from his workout compound in Seattle to rigorous training sessions with NBA super-trainer Drew Hanlen. And the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star keeps good company in the process. In pictures recently posted to Instagram — and taken by content creator Samuel Limon — LaVine was...
