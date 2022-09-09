Read full article on original website
WVNews
'Disgusted and angry': WVa clinic ends abortions post ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A pregnant 16-year-old girl panicked when she got a call from the only abortion clinic in West Virginia telling her that her appointment had been canceled and she needed to book one out-of-state. “She started crying and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Can...
WVNews
Study: West Virginia tourism spending up nearly 4% from 2019 to 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Total tourism spending in West Virginia grew 3.8% between 2019 and 2021, according to a study from the travel and tourism research firm Dean Runyan Associates. Gov. Jim Justice released the results of the study during the 2022 West Virginia Governor’s Conference on Tourism...
WVNews
US prison guard convicted in WVa of lying about inmate abuse
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent.
WVNews
West Virginia State Assessor, John McCuskey, discusses dilapidated houses
West Virginia State Auditor, John B. "JB" McCuskey spoke to the Harrison County Mayors Association about clearing dilapidated houses from municipalities. McCuskey noted a statewide effort to unite all municipalities and counties in one major demolition contract.
WVNews
Award winners
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals wi…
WVNews
A much needed visit and discussion
We’re encouraged to see U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit West Virginia as part of his multi-state Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. As our Morgantown Staff Writer Will Dean reports in today’s edition, Cardona visited with West Virginia University students on Wednesday, discussing mental health issues.
WVNews
Ella Mae Furr
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ella Mae Furr, 91, of St. Albans, went home to with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, WV. She was born in Gay, West Virginia, to the late Lawrence Alexander and Hazel Virginia Rhodes Wood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Furr; sisters, Helen Copley and Deloris Malcolm.
WVNews
How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples
(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples.
WVNews
Fall foliage map available
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In celebration of the upcoming autumn season, the West Virginia Department of Tourism has released its annual fall foliage map. The map, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, estimates times of peak foliage throughout the Mountain State to help travelers plan their fall getaways in Almost Heaven.
WVNews
Freight-rail strike could knock out commuter service too
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering 30 days of free rides to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Now, though, a freight-rail strike threatens to shut down service...
WVNews
Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A woman outfitted with a tiny microphone and hidden camera walked up to a dilapidated drug house on a chilly afternoon last year looking to buy meth from a dealer known on the streets as “Mississippi.”. But as the informant disappeared inside with a...
