Ann Arbor, MI

Upstream to Open Vehicle Security Operation Center in Ann Arbor

Israeli-based Upstream, the creator of cloud-based cybersecurity and data management platform for the connected vehicles and smart mobility, is deepening its investment in Michigan by opening a vehicle security operation center in Ann Arbor. The project, which is Upstream’s first U.S.-based vehicle security operation center, or vSOC, will be used...
XL Fleet in Wixom Purchases Texas Rooftop Solar Firm for $58M

XL Fleet Corp., a commercial fleet electrification company in Wixom, has acquired Spruce Power, a Houston, Texas-based privately held owner and operator of residential rooftop solar systems, for $58 million. The acquisition, which includes the assumption of approximately $542 million of debt, marks a new corporate strategy for XL Fleet...
Detroit Auto Show Announces Expanded AutoMobili-D Program, New Charity Preview Events

The North American International Auto Show that runs Sept. 14-25 at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit has announced its expanded 2022 AutoMobili-D (AMD) program, which will showcase an array of companies focused on mobility technologies, products, and services. In addition, new Charity Preview activations on Friday evening (6-11 p.m.) will...
GM Joins Forces with National Wildlife Federation to Advance Equitable Climate Action

General Motors Co. in Detroit today announced it has joined the Virginia-based National Wildlife Federation as a founding member of the new Climate Equity Collaborative, an initiative focused on addressing the disproportionate impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and youth. The Climate Equity Collaborative aims to engage communities, youth,...
Our Detroit Auto Show

You may fondly remember when your dad or mom took you to downtown Detroit every January to see the Auto Show. You rode the People Mover. You joined the throngs of Detroiters catching a glimpse of the new Mustang, the array of Jeeps, or the sleek Buick concept. This was your annual day with them in downtown Detroit. You will always remember it.
Lisa Haines of Brown & Brown of Detroit Named to Personal Lines Leadership Team

Senior leaders from Brown & Brown’s retail segment announced the establishment of a national personal lines leadership team to further business strategy development and drive organic growth, including Lisa Haines from Brown & Brown of Detroit. This rest of the team includes Colin Burr, Veronica Jimenez, Katie Palmer, Carolyn...
LoveITDetroit Design Showcase

The Consulate of Italy in Detroit hosted a VIP aerospace event for its inaugural LoveITDetroit showcase for the Detroit Month of Design on Sept. 8 at the exhibition space at 1001 Woodward Ave. building bordering Campus Martius Park. Given this is the first time the Consulate of Italy in Detroit has participated in Detroit Design Month, the exhibit showcases the best brands in the Italian scene, and most characterize Italian creativity around the world such as fashion, food, furniture, and automotive. This event featured a discussion with experts in the aerospace industry focused on experiences with the NASA MARS lunar rover, drones, and more. An acrobatic drone demonstration followed the discussion. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Secret Stash

While working on a book three years ago, Rob Keil came from California to pay a call on Jim Secreto, the collector who, as Keil puts it, keeps “the story of car advertising all in one big room.”. Secreto stores this trove at a secret Oakland County location —...
Asahi Kasei to Debut AKXY2 Concept Car in U.S. at Detroit Auto Show

Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, will present its latest autonomous EV concept car, AKXY2, for the first time globally at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sept. 14-15 in the main concourse of Huntington Place Convention Center. AKXY2 offers solutions to reduce the environmental impact...
“Thumbs” Book Signing and Nature Photography Exhibition

Local author Denise Lutz hosted a book signing for her debut novel, “Thumbs,” and an exhibition of her nature photographs on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Robert Kidd Gallery in downtown Birmingham. Proceeds from sales of the 20 signed, limited edition, 1-of-1 photographs taken at her historic Kentucky Glen Lake Farm, along with locales in Michigan and Switzerland, will benefit Pictures of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Birmingham that helps children experiencing difficult life circumstances by putting a camera in their hands to express their thoughts, feelings, hopes, and dreams through photography. // Photographs by Carrie Hall.
Detroit Jazz Festival Opening Night VIP Party 2022

The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation hosted its annual opening night VIP party in the Lincoln Gardens VIP area of Hart Plaza on Friday, Sept. 2. The event featured cocktails, a strolling dinner, and world-class jazz performances from artists including 2022 Artist in Residence and seven-time Grammy winner Chucho Valdés, The Soul Rebels, and more. The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports year-round concerts, educational programming, and the annual festival over Labor Day weekend with the goal of celebrating the city’s history of jazz music and preserving it into the future. The event was sponsored by Kia. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
