Austin Nola absent for Padres Wednesday afternoon
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners. Jorge Alfaro will catch for Mike Clevinger and hit ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres’ implied total (3.40) is fifth-lowest in the majors...
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Gavin Sheets sitting for White Sox Wednesday afternoon
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The lefty-hitting Sheets is unsurprisingly not in the lineup against the Rockies' southpaw. Andrew Vaughn will move to right field while A.J. Pollock replaces Sheets in left field and bats sixth.
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Tyler O'Neill sitting for Cardinals on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. O'Neill will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alec Burleson starting in right field. Burleson will bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Burleson for 5.6...
Miguel Vargas hitting sixth for Los Angeles on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vargas will operate first base after Freddie Freeman received the night off in Arizona. In a matchup versus right-hander Zach Davies, our models project Vargas to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Sheldon Neuse sitting for Athletics Wednesday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Vimael Machin will replace Neuse on third base and bat fifth. Machin has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and numberFire's models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points. Per our...
Hunter Dozier batting seventh for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Dozier will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nate Eaton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 7.0 FanDuel points...
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ozuna will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Austin Barnes catching for Los Angeles on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes will take over behind the plate after Will Smith was benched on Wednesday night versus right-hander Zach Davies. numberFire's models project Barnes to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Josh Smith sitting Wednesday for Rangers
Texas Rangers infielder/outfielder Josh Smith is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics. Corey Seager will replace Smith at shortstop and hit second. Smith is 0-for-11 with three strikeouts in his last three games. Seager has a $3,400 salary on Wednesday and...
Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
Emmanuel Rivera sitting for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rivera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Rojas starting at third base. Rojas will bat first versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Rojas for...
Bubba Thompson on Rangers' bench Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics. The Rangers appear to be giving Thompson a rare breather after he went hitless the last two games. Nick Solak will replace Thompson in left field and hit eighth.
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Candelario will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Spencer Torkelson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Sandy Leon squatting Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for Sonny Gray and hit ninth. Gary Sanchez will be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Leon has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday...
