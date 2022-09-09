Read full article on original website
Live updates: People wait all night to view queen's coffin
LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state.Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames.The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday.People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.Military detachments standing guard are rotated every 20 minutes.One of the ceremonial guards appeared to faint early Thursday and fell off the raised platform....
U.K.・
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as William to visit Sandringham
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 2.8 miles to London Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
U.K.・
Prince Harry Releases Touching Statement Following The Death Of His 'Granny,' Queen Elizabeth
Following a weekend of transitions for the royal family, Prince Harry released a statement on the death of his beloved “granny” Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, celebrating her life and years of service while also recounting their special times together. In an in memoriam posted...
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Are Reportedly Moving In With The Duke and Duchess of York
Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many have been concerned about the fate of her beloved Pembroke Welsh Corgis — Sandy and Muick. A source close to the Duke of York — Prince Andrew —told CNN that he and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson (more popularly known as Fergie) will be taking in the dogs.
Plane carrying Queen’s coffin sets flight-tracking record
The plane which carried the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London was the world’s most-tracked flight.Flightradar24 said six million people attempted to click on the flight on its website within a minute as the C-17 Globemaster aircraft prepared to take off on Tuesday.This caused “unprecedented strain”, according to the company, and caused the website to crash.View playback of the flight carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt. https://t.co/39Vb8cCc76 pic.twitter.com/mU4GetUrWq— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 13, 2022Flightradar24 said it had “implemented a number of traffic calming measures” before the flight as it “expected a large influx of...
