wktn.com
Marion OSP Post to Conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint
The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers sometime this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
‘Frustrating’: Video captures cars blow past stopped school bus in Ohio
Doorbell video shows at least five cars blowing past a North Ridgeville school bus on Lear Nagle Road early Tuesday morning.
Parma police officer dies on the way to work
Parma police officers are mourning the death of a 29-year officer, who died unexpectedly Monday. Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter suffered a medical emergency while on his way to work on Monday, Sept. 12, the department confirmed Tuesday.
13abc.com
Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
Six-vehicle crash caused big delay on 77 North
Traffic Alert: 77 Northbound in Akron is at a stand still
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
Man in Ohio crawls through drive-thru window, strikes employee with pan
Akron Police are investigating after a suspect crawled through a drive-thru window, struck an employee with a pan, and then took off with cash from the register.
peakofohio.com
Area man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in Rushsylvania
An area man was arrested in Rushsylvania after eluding police officers in a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon around 3:30. Bellefontaine Police were notified that the Union County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a red SUV, driven by Brayzin McDaniel, 20, of Marion, westbound on Route 33 at a high rate of speed.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured after serious crash in Medina County
LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a man is dead and a woman is injured after being involved in a serious crash in Medina County. The wreck took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Lester Road near County Highway 112 in Liverpool Township. According...
Fairgoer keys car to leave an irate message: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
cleveland19.com
Armed man tries to rob Family Dollar in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man tried to rob a Family Dollar Tuesday morning, but left without getting any money after getting into an argument with the clerk. Akron police said the masked suspect walked into the store in the 500 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.
wakr.net
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured
Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
Robber climbs in drive-thru window, hits worker with pan, takes money
AKRON, Ohio — A manager of a fast-food restaurant in the Summit Lake neighborhood ended up getting hit with a pan after trying to stop a robber who had climbed in through the drive-thru window. Police say the robbery occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a Church’s Texas...
cleveland19.com
Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
wwnytv.com
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. The Akron Police...
cleveland19.com
Woman survives I-76 crash after her car flies into ditch, other car flips
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexis Durst is bruised and traumatized after surviving a terrifying car crash on I-76 west near the Arlington exit in Akron, Friday evening. Luckily, no one was seriously injured. “They turn on their left blinker and they immediately just started moving over and pushing me into...
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio
Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
richlandsource.com
Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County
MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
