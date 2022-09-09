Sept. 13. Public electric vehicle charging stations are being put in at 568 Jetton St. near Harris Teeter at the Circles @ 30, and at Davidson Town Hall at 216 S. Main St. Davidson Parks and Recreation, where questions were referred to, could not say how long the installation would take and when the public Level 2 charging stations would be up and running.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO