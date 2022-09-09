ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

corneliustoday.com

Nina’s Boutique to close in Birkdale

Sept. 13. The owners of Birkdale Village confirmed that Nina’s Boutique will be closing in January 2023. The boutique opened in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it will expire at the end of this year, according to North American Properties. Nina’s Boutique, 16916 Birkdale Commons Parkway,...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Change in expansion plans for Lake Norman Hyundai

Sept. 14. By Dave Vieser. A change in plans for Lake Norman Hyundai in Cornelius was unanimously approved by the Town Planning Board at its meeting this week. The plan will now be sent back to the Town Board for final review and possible approval. Background. TT of Lake Norman...
CORNELIUS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Mud at the Mill exhibition: Experience the Wonder of Clay

The exhibit opens today; works will be displayed at the Cornelius Art Center Gallery. Mud at the Mill presents an opportunity for local artists to exhibit their creations and for the Lake Norman community to purchase select works of arts to use or showcase at home. All gallery shows are...
CORNELIUS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Davidson installing public vehicle chargers

Sept. 13. Public electric vehicle charging stations are being put in at 568 Jetton St. near Harris Teeter at the Circles @ 30, and at Davidson Town Hall at 216 S. Main St. Davidson Parks and Recreation, where questions were referred to, could not say how long the installation would take and when the public Level 2 charging stations would be up and running.
DAVIDSON, NC
corneliustoday.com

Sign up now to be a grandfriend to a Davidson College student

Sept. 12. The Grandfriend program pairs Davidson College students with mature adults in the Lake Norman community to create meaningful, inter-generational friendships. This long running and successful program runs during the traditional school year, breaking for summer and resuming in the fall. What does a grandfriend do?. Grandfriends are encouraged...
DAVIDSON, NC
corneliustoday.com

Where to go after DMV closes license plate agency in Huntersville

Sept. 12. By Dave Vieser. The DMV License Plate Agency in Huntersville was suddenly closed Friday afternoon by the NC Division of Motor Vehicles and may not reopen until November. The agency handled vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

