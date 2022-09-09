ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg ‘missing’ from show just days into new season as Ana Navarro makes debut as permanent host

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ln9BL_0hoki5Ru00

THE View’s Whoopi Goldberg has gone missing from the show, just days into the new season.

Friday’s episode has also marked host Ana Navarro’s on-air debut as a new permanent cast member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMygz_0hoki5Ru00
Whoopi Goldberg was missing from Friday's episode of The View Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysSB7_0hoki5Ru00
She was absent only a few days into the new season Credit: ABC

Season 26 of The View premiered on Tuesday, with Alyssa Farah Griffin making her debut as a new host.

Now, with Friday’s broadcast, Ana’s time has come to do the same thing.

Instead of there being all six cast members on the hosting panel, though, there were only five, as Whoopi was absent.

The moderator had often been missing from Friday shows in the past, and that seems to be continuing in the new season, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQQ9Y_0hoki5Ru00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49UuNJ_0hoki5Ru00

With viewers, Ana’s appearance has overshadowed Whoopi’s absence.

One excited fan wrote: “ANA’S BACK!!! It truly is FriYAY!!!”

A second said: “Love you Ana! Always look forward to seeing you on #TheView.”

A third gushed: “NOW, my heart is complete! @ananavarro IS BACK AT THE TABLE!!

“Missed you the last few days, but ALL GREAT THINGS are WORTH waiting for.”

Aft the end of last season, The View finally revealed to fans who would be taking over the spot left empty by ex-host Meghan McCain.

It was announced that not only would Alyssa be a new host, but so would Ana.

After Whoopi said the latter's name, the moderator told the new co-host: “You do have the floor.”

The CNN commentator took this time to reminisce about her experience on the talk show over the past few years, as well as to thank so many people for making this opportunity possible.

Ana began her speech: “After many years, many hairstyles, many pounds up and down and appearances as a guest, a contributor, Snow White, a guest co-host, we’re finally putting a ring on it and making it official.

“First of all, I want to thank the very loyal View fans.”

She continued of her permanent but not full-time role on the show: “This is not the right time for me or for the show to make it full time.

“I have other work commitments, I have a life, I have a husband in Miami, who I thank for understanding my absences, I have a very clingy dog.

“I have all these things I love in Miami. Leaving all that behind every week is tough, but I also love, love, love doing this show.”

A few minutes before Ana’s promotion was announced, Whoopi had revealed Alyssa was also joining the hosting panel in a permanent capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBVp1_0hoki5Ru00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T23z6_0hoki5Ru00

After Alyssa came out, she gave her own speech about what it means to her to be joining the show’s cast.

“It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on the set,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8MQm_0hoki5Ru00
Also during Friday's episode, Ana Navarro made her debut as a permanent cast member Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aX0OE_0hoki5Ru00
Joy Behar took over moderator duties with Whoopi out Credit: ABC

Comments / 46

Cathie McFadden
5d ago

Whoopi Goldberg us off EVERY FRIDAY and Ana Navarro comes in EVERY Friday.Do you people actually watch this show. This# hedule has been going on for several years sinc3 Whoopi had those seve4 back issues.

Reply(1)
13
Sandra Strohl
5d ago

God just cancel this ridiculous show already, how can anyone take their topics seriously when they cant stand each other

Reply
19
Biden is a bytch!
5d ago

Good! I hope they all come up "missing". As in, getting their walking papers and the Spew is canceled! That would be some great news!

Reply
12
Related
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Meghan Mccain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ananavarro#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
THEATER & DANCE
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
739K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy