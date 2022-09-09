The View’s Whoopi Goldberg ‘missing’ from show just days into new season as Ana Navarro makes debut as permanent host

THE View’s Whoopi Goldberg has gone missing from the show, just days into the new season.

Friday’s episode has also marked host Ana Navarro’s on-air debut as a new permanent cast member.

Whoopi Goldberg was missing from Friday's episode of The View Credit: ABC

She was absent only a few days into the new season Credit: ABC

Season 26 of The View premiered on Tuesday, with Alyssa Farah Griffin making her debut as a new host.

Now, with Friday’s broadcast, Ana’s time has come to do the same thing.

Instead of there being all six cast members on the hosting panel, though, there were only five, as Whoopi was absent.

The moderator had often been missing from Friday shows in the past, and that seems to be continuing in the new season, as well.

With viewers, Ana’s appearance has overshadowed Whoopi’s absence.

One excited fan wrote: “ANA’S BACK!!! It truly is FriYAY!!!”

A second said: “Love you Ana! Always look forward to seeing you on #TheView.”

A third gushed: “NOW, my heart is complete! @ananavarro IS BACK AT THE TABLE!!

“Missed you the last few days, but ALL GREAT THINGS are WORTH waiting for.”

Aft the end of last season, The View finally revealed to fans who would be taking over the spot left empty by ex-host Meghan McCain.

It was announced that not only would Alyssa be a new host, but so would Ana.

After Whoopi said the latter's name, the moderator told the new co-host: “You do have the floor.”

The CNN commentator took this time to reminisce about her experience on the talk show over the past few years, as well as to thank so many people for making this opportunity possible.

Ana began her speech: “After many years, many hairstyles, many pounds up and down and appearances as a guest, a contributor, Snow White, a guest co-host, we’re finally putting a ring on it and making it official.

“First of all, I want to thank the very loyal View fans.”

She continued of her permanent but not full-time role on the show: “This is not the right time for me or for the show to make it full time.

“I have other work commitments, I have a life, I have a husband in Miami, who I thank for understanding my absences, I have a very clingy dog.

“I have all these things I love in Miami. Leaving all that behind every week is tough, but I also love, love, love doing this show.”

A few minutes before Ana’s promotion was announced, Whoopi had revealed Alyssa was also joining the hosting panel in a permanent capacity.

After Alyssa came out, she gave her own speech about what it means to her to be joining the show’s cast.

“It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on the set,” she said.

Also during Friday's episode, Ana Navarro made her debut as a permanent cast member Credit: ABC