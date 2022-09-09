Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia Public Works holding open interviews for multiple positions
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking for a job, the City of Columbia may have a position for you. The city announced that Public Works will be Holding Open Interviews for Multiple Vacancies. WHO: The City of Columbia’s Public Works. Here are the following positions that are available:...
Why Columbia city leaders want to put a grocery story on wheels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City leaders are looking to bring fresh food to communities in need by creating a mobile food market. "The mobile market pulls up, it has fruits, veggies, maybe some diary, maybe some meat, so that you don't have to go out of your neighborhood to have access to healthy foods," said Columbia Food Policy Committee member Ashley Page.
WIS-TV
SC Superintendent of Education announces multi-million dollar school investments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced millions of dollars in investment into school infrastructure for multiple school districts. Spearman will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. in Clarendon County. WIS will stream it on our digital platforms. Spearman said $38...
abccolumbia.com
Electric vehicle charger manufacturer to open in West Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —One of the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers will open a facility in the midlands. ABB E-mobility announced that it will open a new facility in West Columbia today. According to the company, the facility will also create over 100 jobs for our community. The...
The Post and Courier
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
abccolumbia.com
Rent and utility bills assistance still available through September 30
COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)— Richland County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is helping residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping pay for rent and utility bills. Residents interested in the program can apply through Richland County in September. Those who need help filling out the application can visit...
WIS-TV
Local dealership donates two new trucks to the Salvation Army of the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local car dealership is donating two new trucks to The Salvation Army of the Midlands. JT’s Automotive Group donated two box trucks to The Salvation Army to help with their mission to help people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships. “Thank you, JT Gandolfo...
abccolumbia.com
16 million people living with cognitive impairment in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 16 million people are living with cognitive impairment in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study suggests a daily multivitamin may slow the process of cognitive aging in older adults. Mandy Gaither has a look at the...
abccolumbia.com
NAACP Columbia’s 35th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Gala kicks off this Friday!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Columbia branch is hosting its 35th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Gala this Friday!. It starts at 7 p.m. at Seawell’s Banquet & Conference Center on 1125 Rosewood Drive. Curtis spoke with Oveta Glover, President...
Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients
SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
SC education programs win $1.75M in federal grants to combat teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Education is attempting to address local teacher shortages by investing $25 million across the country through the department's Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) grant program. The purpose of TQP is to:. improve the quality of prospective and new teachers by improving the preparation...
abccolumbia.com
UofSC Ranked No. 1 in first year experience and international business program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is once again ranked number one for first-year student experience and the best international business program. According to U.S. News and World Report’s annual undergraduate rankings released today, this is the fourth year in a row USC has been ranked number one in the first-year experience category and the 24th year for the top spot in international business.
FBI's Columbia office sets up mentoring program at area HBCUs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For college students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, the Columbia Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is launching a new mentoring program called the Beacon Project. In the Beacon Project, FBI personnel will serve as mentors to select students at area...
'Cuts for Gabbiee': a decade of good deeds in remembrance of murdered student
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of people filled the barber chairs at Ridge View High School to help raise money for the Gabbiee Swainson Scholarship. In August of 2012, 15-year-old Swainson was kidnapped and murdered. She attended Richland School District 2 high school and years later they are continuing to keep her memory alive.
abccolumbia.com
Celebrating National Police Woman Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today we celebrate women in law enforcement. According to the Columbia Police Department, 20% of its force is female. The department is also taking part in the 30X30 Initiative which pledges to increase the percentage of women in law enforcement to 30% by 2030.
wach.com
"There is a complete and utter lack of responsibility": Midlands schools beef up security
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — The fight to keep students safe in the Midlands continues. So far this year, at least three guns have been seized at Midlands schools, there have been threats, and there have been fights. Earlier in September Richland County School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis called...
communitytimessc.com
Local Foundation Covers Full Tuition Of 30 Students Attending Morris College
A beautiful dream has become a reality for thirty students at Morris College in Sumter, SC. That dream? A tuition free college education through The Beautiful Possibilities Scholarship. The scholarship is given by The Lou Von Family Foundation founded by Dr. James V.”Ted” Wilson, Sr. and the Wilson Family. The scholarship is the first of its kind presented to Morris College and is available for students with an expressed interest in pursuing a four-year degree at Morris College and is based on financial need.
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District Two updates security procedures after last week’s fight at football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Two has updated their security procedures for athletic events after a fight broke out at a Spring Valley High School football game last week. In a press release by Richland Two, officials say high school students who attend athletic competitions without a parent or guardian present will be required to show their Richland Two student ID before entering through a student gate.
City council concerned about plumbing repair costs for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council got an update Tuesday on the status of their efforts to improve clean water and learned there is a setback that could delay the project. Columbia Water presented the latest out of the agency's clean water project. It's an ongoing effort to improve...
Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
