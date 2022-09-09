ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Why Columbia city leaders want to put a grocery story on wheels

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City leaders are looking to bring fresh food to communities in need by creating a mobile food market. "The mobile market pulls up, it has fruits, veggies, maybe some diary, maybe some meat, so that you don't have to go out of your neighborhood to have access to healthy foods," said Columbia Food Policy Committee member Ashley Page.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Electric vehicle charger manufacturer to open in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —One of the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers will open a facility in the midlands. ABB E-mobility announced that it will open a new facility in West Columbia today. According to the company, the facility will also create over 100 jobs for our community. The...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Rent and utility bills assistance still available through September 30

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)— Richland County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is helping residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping pay for rent and utility bills. Residents interested in the program can apply through Richland County in September. Those who need help filling out the application can visit...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

16 million people living with cognitive impairment in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 16 million people are living with cognitive impairment in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study suggests a daily multivitamin may slow the process of cognitive aging in older adults. Mandy Gaither has a look at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Access Columbia
News19 WLTX

Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients

SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

UofSC Ranked No. 1 in first year experience and international business program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is once again ranked number one for first-year student experience and the best international business program. According to U.S. News and World Report’s annual undergraduate rankings released today, this is the fourth year in a row USC has been ranked number one in the first-year experience category and the 24th year for the top spot in international business.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
abccolumbia.com

Celebrating National Police Woman Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today we celebrate women in law enforcement. According to the Columbia Police Department, 20% of its force is female. The department is also taking part in the 30X30 Initiative which pledges to increase the percentage of women in law enforcement to 30% by 2030.
COLUMBIA, SC
communitytimessc.com

Local Foundation Covers Full Tuition Of 30 Students Attending Morris College

A beautiful dream has become a reality for thirty students at Morris College in Sumter, SC. That dream? A tuition free college education through The Beautiful Possibilities Scholarship. The scholarship is given by The Lou Von Family Foundation founded by Dr. James V.”Ted” Wilson, Sr. and the Wilson Family. The scholarship is the first of its kind presented to Morris College and is available for students with an expressed interest in pursuing a four-year degree at Morris College and is based on financial need.
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District Two updates security procedures after last week’s fight at football game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Two has updated their security procedures for athletic events after a fight broke out at a Spring Valley High School football game last week. In a press release by Richland Two, officials say high school students who attend athletic competitions without a parent or guardian present will be required to show their Richland Two student ID before entering through a student gate.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy