Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
Colorado sheriff's office uses drone training to help locate missing dog
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — As fate would have it, authorities in Colorado were able to reunite a dog who'd been missing for months with its family with the help of a drone. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said a golden retriever went missing when the car she was in crashed.
Offical: Georgia attorney drowns after swept out into rip current
Officials said Georgia lawyer and legal analyst Page Pate drowned over the weekend while swimming. Glynn County Fire-Rescue Acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN and The Brunswick News that Pate and his son were swimming on Sunday when they were swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island.
Michigan GOP co-chair under fire for homophobic tweet about Pete Buttigieg
LANSING — Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock is under fire after sending out a homophobic tweet about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. On Sunday, Maddock called Buttigieg, who is gay, a "weak little girl" and referenced his move to Michigan. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana,...
