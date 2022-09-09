Florida Man Held On $100,000 Bond After Attempting To Meet A 14-Year-Old Child

A Florida man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for trying to have sex with a minor girl.

On September 7, 2022, FDLE agents arrested James Darwin Willman, 31, of Pensacola, on two counts of using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child, seven counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device or equipment, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

All charges are third-degree felonies.

The investigation began last month when agents, posing as a 14-year-old female, started communicating with Willman via an online dating website.

Willman sent the agent’s 14-year-old persona several photographs of his exposed genitalia and requested nude photographs of the minor. He also agreed to travel and meet the agent’s 14-year-old persona, describing sexual acts he wanted to perform with her.

Willman was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.

