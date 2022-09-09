ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Illinois FFA leaders make a stop at Kewanee High School

By Staff report
Star-Courier
 5 days ago
The Illinois FFA State Officer team visited Kewanee High School last week and have promised to return when the school's new agriculture wing is completed.

Kewanee FFA Advisor Kindra Callhan said the state officers visited her and Ms. Ruemker's classrooms, where they practiced their upcoming workshops for visits to other chapters in the state.

"In addition to participating in their workshops, our students had the opportunity to preview the five speeches this team will deliver across the state for FFA Leadership Training Schools," Callahan said, noting the KHS leadership team will attend that training in November.

"The officer team valued our students' time, enjoyed meeting Principal Rebecca Baney and practically demanded we invite them back when the Ag Science Complex is complete," she said.

She said the team was taken on a tour of the facilities, including Kewanee High School's new turf field.

"FFA State Reporter Levi Maierhofer is from the Seneca FFA Chapter," she said. "He took a special interest in mascots as a kid and has dedicated a lot of free time to learning about the mascots from across Illinois. He was pretty pumped to get a photo with our new goal post (featuring the Boiler mascot)."

She said it was a great learning experience for her students and for the state FFA leaders.

"As always, we are thankful for all the opportunities we get to share with our Agriculture Department students," she said.

