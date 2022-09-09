Sarasota police find a dead man's body floating near Bayfront Drive

The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found floating near 5 Bayfront Drive.

The body was found just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. A citizen called the police department and reported the body. When officers arrived, the man was pronounced dead, Sarasota Police officials said.

Officers don't suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing. This is an isolated incident, and there's not a threat to the public, Sarasota Police officials said.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.