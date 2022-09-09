ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Shark Tooth Fishing Tournament returns after two-year absence because of COVID-19

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago
VENICE – Adam Carmona may have had the most successful cast ever Thursday morning, at The Shark’s Tooth Fishing Tournament hosted by the Venice Police Department.

The tournament, which provides a day of fishing for people with special needs, had been canceled for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned this year, with VPD working with a new partner, The Haven, a nonprofit with locations in both Sarasota and Venice that provides an improved quality of life for people with developmental disabilities.

Carmona was aboard Capt. Brad Clark’s 280 CC Cobia, along with Paul Freeman, a retired Venice Marine Patrol officer, as well as his fishing partner Bobby Stambaugh.

And:Seasonal workforce housing proposal highlights Venice planning meeting

They had about four lines in the water and barracudas were circling the boat, trying to steal their bait.

Freeman was pulling in a blue runner – part of the Jack family of fish – and Carmona had a blue runner on another line.

Freeman said he was taking his fish off the line, when “this barracuda hits the one that’s still on the line” – Carmona’s line.

Sea Tow Venice captain Cameron Marcum was circling the boat, taking pictures of the action.

Freeman tossed his blue runner back into the water and the barracuda – still on Carmona’s line – pursued that too.

Then, Freeman said, as Marcum came around in his boat, “the barracuda comes out of the water and launches himself into Cameron’s boat.

“So we actually caught a barracuda, blue runners and a Sea Tow boat all in one cast.”

Marcum was leaning on the starboard side of his boat and had a telephoto lens focused on Carmona with the big fish on the line, “rod bending and everything,” when he heard a loud bang and felt his boat shake.

“I looked up and that massive barracuda came right between this bar and the gunnel,” he added, hand resting on the railing. “Right through here, fishing line still on, it landed right here a half foot from my feet – it was a surprise.”

Becky Forest, adult services director at The Haven, invited Carmona to take a day off from his work as part of the cleaning crew at The Haven to participate in the tournament.

Carmona noted: “That was one big fish we had today.”

For 17 years the tournament was the unofficial start of the Venice Shark Tooth Festival – until both the tournament and the festival were canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of pandemic precautions.

The tournament returned this year, with a new host site, the Crow’s Nest, and partner organization, The Haven. The captains and volunteers included Venice Police, Sarasota Police, the Venice Fire Department, Sarasota Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and they still partner up with the same athletes who participated when the event was tied with Special Olympics.

“With the new partnership with The Haven, we’re going to continue this partnership," said Venice Police Marine Patrol Office Paul Joyce, the event organizer. “We’re going to have the same group of athletes that we’ve had in the past and we’re going to continue catering to them and continue working with them and getting them out here on the water to fish.”

Forest said this year, with an eye on COVID-19 concerns, the roster of athletes was limited to 26 but next year, she hoped to get it back up to about 40 athletes.

One of Thursday’s athletes, Martha Gonzalez, said she caught a snapper and a grouper and several other fish.

Just then one of her former captains, Tom Mattmuller, the retired Venice Police chief who now works a couple of days for Sea Tow, sat down to say hello.

“How did you do today, catch some fish?” Mattmuller asked.

Gonzalez listed her catch again, then added. “It’s so hard to keep track of all the fish.”

When asked how good Gonzalez is at fishing, Mattmuller responded, “The best.”

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

