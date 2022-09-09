Patriots vs. Dolphins: Here are 5 bold predictions as the Pats season is about get started

It felt like a long offseason.

When training camp started, the Patriots' offensive struggles began. We quickly learned that replacing longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wasn’t going to be easy. Then again, not much looked easy for the Patriots' offense this preseason. It’s a good thing that it’s the regular season that counts.

The Patriots will kick off their 2022 season on Sunday in Miami, where they will play Dolphins. We’ll learn a lot about this team early on. Who’s calling offensive plays? Does the offensive scheme look different? Is the defense playing faster?

The Patriots have made some strides. Following a 7-9 2019 season, Bill Belichick’s Patriots finished 10-7 and were back in the playoffs last season. Of course, with Belichick, there’s no looking to the past. It’s all about the 2022 season and what this team will accomplish. There are many questions surrounding this Pats team and we think we have some answers.

Here are five bold predictions about the 2022 Patriots:

Mac Jones becomes a top-10 quarterback

Following a successful rookie season, all eyes will be on Jones. A Pro Bowl alternate as a rookie, Jones was a top-15 quarterback last season. This year, expect him to take a step forward and finish 2022 as a top-10 player at his position. With a year of experience under his belt, Jones theoretically should make fewer mistakes and be more prepared. The offensive weapons around him look to be improved. Physically, Jones looked stronger this offseason and his deep passes were improved.

After finishing last season with 3,801 passing yards to go with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, Jones will improve across the board this fall. We envision a season in which he throws for more than 4,100 yards and connects for 30 or more touchdowns. That should place him among the top 10 at his position.

The biggest question mark with Jones isn’t his talent. It’s the coaching staff with Matt Patricia, Belichick and Joe Judge in charge of the offense. Although this is a highly unusual setup, we don’t envision Jones taking a step back in 2022. The quarterback seems too prepared and better conditioned this offseason to let that happen.

Jalen Mills turns into a legitimate No. 1 cornerback

On defense, the Pats have clear-cut, shutdown cornerback on the roster after J.C. Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Our second bold prediction, however, places Mills at the top of the Patriots' cornerback depth chart . Not only do we think he’s the best corner in New England but we predict Mills will have an outstanding season.

In training camp, Mills looked the part, leading the Patriots with eight pass breakups and three interceptions in 16 open practices. The 28-year-old had some struggles against Davante Adams in the preseason game in Las Vegas, but who doesn’t? Prior to that, he shut down D.J. Moore in joint practices with Carolina.

Mills was very good last season. Although he started slowly, in the final nine games of 2021, the cornerback gave up catches on just 33% of his targets. This season, if Mills can hold opposing quarterbacks in the low 40%, it would make him a legitimate No. 1 cornerback.

Jonnu Smith has a breakout season

Smith didn’t live up to expectations in 2021. After signing a four-year, $50-million contract with the Patriots, the tight end finished with just 28 catches for 294 receiving yards and one touchdown. Our third bold prediction has Smith breaking out with the best season of his career in 2022 .

Last year, Smith started slowly after skipping OTAs and suffering an injury in minicamp. The delayed start hurt him as he never seemed to fit in within the Pats' offense. Smith isn’t a prototypical tight end. He’s athletic and moves well with the ball in his hands. This summer, Smith was put in position to give him the ball with space to run.

When camp was over, Smith had finished second on the Patriots in receptions from Jones with 25 catches. It felt as though the coaching staff was doing more to get him involved in the offense. That should lead to better production this season.

Kyle Dugger is the Patriots' top defensive player

The Patriots' defense has gotten remarkably younger in 2022. Veteran linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and James Collins are gone. Belichick has turned to more younger players and sprinkled them throughout the defensive unit. Our fourth bold prediction pegs safety Kyle Dugger as the Pats' next great defensive player.

Last year, Dugger finished first on the Patriots with 70 solo tackles and tied for second with 92 total tackles. He also tied for second on the team with four interceptions. Now in his third season, Dugger told The Providence Journal last month that he feels more comfortable within the Patriots' defense thanks to his evolved study habits.

Dugger viewed every snap he played last year. His goal was to become more cerebral while playing either safety or up in the box as a linebacker. We think he’ll break out of his shell even more in 2022 and become a household name.

Jakobi Meyers catches more than 100 passes

The Patriots' offensive weapons look to have improved. Receiver Nelson Agholor and tight ends Hunter Henry and Smith look more comfortable. Receiver Kendrick Bourne had a career year last season. The Pats added DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton in the offseason.

As much as things change, they also stay the same.

Our fifth bold prediction is that not only will Jakobi Meyers lead the Patriots in receiving, he’ll eclipse the 100-reception mark. Meyers led the Patriots with 83 catches for 866 yards last season. We see him increasing those numbers in both categories as he still looks like the team’s No. 1 receiver. In 16 open practices this summer, Meyers led all pass-catchers with 41 receptions from Jones. Smith was the next closest with 25.

Jones clearly preferred Meyers to his other receivers in training camp. That shouldn’t be a surprise as Meyers is the Patriots’ slot receiver — a spot made famous in New England and one reserved for a quarterback’s security blanket.

Meyers is in a contract year and a big season would literally pay off next offseason. We envision that happening.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Patriots vs. Dolphins: Here are 5 bold predictions as the Pats season is about get started