City of San Angelo says it is addressing animal shelter concerns
SAN ANGELO, Texas — After closing for treatment of a cockroach infestation and hearing public comment about conditions at the San Angelo Animal Shelter at a City Council meeting, City of San Angelo officials say the issues are being addressed. Currently, the City said in a press release that...
West Texas weekend events calendar, Sept. 9-11
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Breakaway Slack, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1801 E. South 11th St.
San Angelo Police respond to shooting at residence on Oxford Drive
SAN ANGELO, Texas — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, San Angelo Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Oxford Drive. Police confirmed a person had been shot and transported to Shannon Medical Center in unknown condition. Police said a suspect has been detained and...
San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts to host Family Clay Day
SAN ANGELO, Texas — You don't have to be an artist to let your creative side shine. The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting Family Clay Day from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 in the Education Studio where free art activities will be offered. The event...
Exhibit highlighting career of Mike Conaway opening at Angelo State
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Mayer Museum will open its new permanent exhibit highlighting the career of former U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway Friday, Sept. 9, on the second floor of the museum at 2501 W. Avenue N. The K. Michael Conaway Archive and Exhibit is a...
San Angelo water bill payment systems to undergo maintenance
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Water bill payment services online and over the phone will be down temporarily this weekend for maintenance, according to a City of San Angelo press release. All forms of payment will be accepted throughout the week:. Online – cosatx.us/WaterBill. Mail – Mail a payment...
Lake View HS continues Texas tradition with homecoming mums created in-house
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Blue, black and silver craft supplies cover the classroom as the scent of hot glue guns fills the air. Lake View High School's advanced floral design class is hard at work creating homecoming mums, a Texas tradition that first began in the 1930s and has blossomed ever since.
West Texas retirement community hosts event to raise awareness about Alzheimer's
SAN ANGELO, Texas — People around the world have been diagnosed and are living with Alzheimer's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than six million Americans are living with the condition. “It affects your brain, it affects your memory, thinking and reasoning skills. Eventually, as it progresses you...
Communication on alleged SAISD school threat raises questions from parents
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An alleged threat circulating on social media Sunday had parents, San Angelo Independent School District staff and local law enforcement on edge. The threat was directed to two high schools in San Angelo - Central and Lake View. As soon as district leaders and campus...
San Angelo Police arrest burglary suspect
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday at approximately 2 a.m. San Angelo Police officers made contact with a male subject walking in the 3100 block of Sherwood Way. Officers identified the male as Gabriel Lopez, 21, and learned that he had multiple warrants for his arrest. According to an...
UPDATE: 16-year-old connected to social media threats in custody
SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: The San Angelo Police Department has confirmed that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats in connection to social media threats toward a local school. The SAPD said its Criminal Investigation Division was requested Sunday to help with the investigation...
Allison Strube to leave City post after a decade of service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — City of San Angelo Water Utilities Director Allison Strube will be leaving her position, effective Sept. 8, COSA announced Wednesday. Strube has accepted an opportunity with the Colorado River Municipal Water District. Shane Kelton, executive director of Public Works, will oversee the Water Utilities Department...
GRAPHIC: Leaked Photos Show How Disgusting San Angelo's Animal Shelter Has Become
SAN ANGELO, TX – Images of the filth inside of San Angelo's animal shelter have surfaced. Warning the images below are very graphic
San Angelo firefighters rescue two dogs from north side house fire
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of West 14th Street this afternoon. Crews rescued two dogs from the home and EMTs worked to revive the dogs who were limp as fire personnel ran them to safety. SAPD...
Music therapy, the benefits behind the tunes
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are numerous types of therapy available, each one serves different benefits. Music therapy is one form, which people have the opportunity to develop skills using melodies. “Music therapy is the strategic use of music to address a non-music goal. So we are working with...
Angelo State ranked one of the best colleges in Princeton Review
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the 14th consecutive year, Angelo State University has been listed by The Princeton Review as one of the country's best institutions for undergraduate education. The ranking goes to only about 14% of the nation's more than 2,700 four-year colleges, according to a release from...
Local burn survivor Zach Sutterfield will attend benefit event to raise money for his upcoming surgery
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Zach Sutterfield is a survivor. He's also a former "theatre kid", an advocate and a compassionate human being. In 2018, Sutterfield had just transferred from Angelo State University to Texas State when a fire broke out at his friend's apartment. Sutterfield survived the fire but...
Shannon Medical Center to host meeting about certificate of public advantage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon is hosting its annual public meeting regarding its Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Shannon Medical Center's second floor Legacy Conference Room, 120 E. Harris Ave. A release from Shannon said the meeting will provide an overview of...
Angelo State music professor to perform free clarinet concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University music faculty professor, Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, will present a public clarinet recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. The concert will be in the EFA Building's Eldon Black Recital Hall and is...
Angelo State Game Day will feature Ram Jam, free concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The first Ram Jam tailgate party of the year, the kickoff of the Rams football season and the home opener for the Rambelles soccer team is happening Thursday, Angelo State University announced Wednesday. Game day activities will include:. 4-6 p.m. - Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni...
