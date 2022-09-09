ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

KTLA.com

You could win an Emmy gift package from Backstage Creations

Text GLITZ to 515151 for your chance to win an Emmy Gift Bag from Backstage Creations including an Angel Charm by Erin Flynn, a copy of “The Golden Girls Cookbook” from Disney Publishing, a one-night stay at RiverView Ranch in Montana (transportation not included), and Ageloc device from Nu Skin, and lots more. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Video: Bears turn Monrovia street into boxing ring

Next time you’re in Monrovia, don’t challenge any bears to a boxing match. At least, not these two bears. Security camera footage captured two bruins engaging in a brief round of fisticuffs mid-day in a residential street. Though the fight ends in a draw, both bears should be...
MONROVIA, CA
KTLA.com

6 California eateries named ‘best new restaurants’ by Bon Appétit

After a tough few years for the restaurant industry, food magazine Bon Appétit is celebrating what’s new and exciting in the industry with its list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in America. Six California restaurants earned a mention, and fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Canstruction OC 2022

One of the cleverest fundraisers for a food bank there is: “Canstruction Orange County,” a design-and-build competition created by the Community Action Partnership of Orange County is up and running. This year’s entries, created by architectural, engineering and design firms, are eight huge displays of very carefully stacked...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
California Lifestyle
KTLA.com

Watch: Police rescue family from raging flash flood in California

(KTLA) — Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the rescue of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday. Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family,...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

Person missing after flash flooding in Forest Falls, Oak Glen

After torrential rains struck Oak Glen and Forest Falls earlier this week, one person remains missing, officials said. The area where the person was last seen was buffeted mudslides and floods that were about 6 feet high, damaging homes and overturning cars. About 120 rescue personnel are searching for the...
FOREST FALLS, CA
Walt Disney
KTLA.com

2 arrested in gun theft from Karen Bass’s home: LAT

Two people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the theft of two guns from the home of mayoral candidate and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. Bass’s Baldwin Vista home was broken into on Friday, and though cash, electronics and other valuables...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Progress made on Fairview Fire, but full containment still days away: Officials

Containment of the 28,307-acre Fairview Fire burning near Hemet increased again on Monday, though full containment is proving more elusive than initially hoped. The blaze, which was sparked a week ago, is now 56% contained, with full containment expected on Saturday. “Lingering tropical moisture brought ample clouds, cooler temperatures, higher...
HEMET, CA
KTLA.com

Suspected victim of collision with car had been shot, police find

A person whom police thought was fatally struck by a car in Hollywood Monday night had actually been shot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. At 8:47 p.m., police responded to Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place for what they thought was a person who had been struck by a vehicle, but they discovered the victim had sustained a gunshot wound, LAPD Officer Lee said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Lennox: LASD

A man was shot to death in Lennox Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The man, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, was “suffering from apparent gun shot wounds” in the 10200 block of Inglewood Avenue when deputies arrived at 4:23 p.m., the LASD said in a press release.

