KTLA.com
Video: Bears turn Monrovia street into boxing ring
Next time you’re in Monrovia, don’t challenge any bears to a boxing match. At least, not these two bears. Security camera footage captured two bruins engaging in a brief round of fisticuffs mid-day in a residential street. Though the fight ends in a draw, both bears should be...
KTLA.com
6 California eateries named ‘best new restaurants’ by Bon Appétit
After a tough few years for the restaurant industry, food magazine Bon Appétit is celebrating what’s new and exciting in the industry with its list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in America. Six California restaurants earned a mention, and fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
KTLA.com
Canstruction OC 2022
One of the cleverest fundraisers for a food bank there is: “Canstruction Orange County,” a design-and-build competition created by the Community Action Partnership of Orange County is up and running. This year’s entries, created by architectural, engineering and design firms, are eight huge displays of very carefully stacked...
KTLA.com
PnB Rock commented on L.A. robberies days before he was robbed, killed
Just a week-and-a-half before he was shot and killed in an attempted robbery, rapper PnB Rock said in an interview that brazen robbery attempts have been taking place in Los Angeles. The rapper, whose birth name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was killed at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in...
KTLA.com
Santa Monica business owners plead for outdoor dining to be extended on 3rd Street Promenade
On Monday, the debate over outdoor dining in Santa Monica bubbled to the surface yet again. At the Third Street Promenade, supporters of outdoor dining in the city pleaded for the city’s COVID-19 emergency ordinance to be extended for at least five months before it expires on Sept. 30.
KTLA.com
Watch: Police rescue family from raging flash flood in California
(KTLA) — Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the rescue of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday. Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family,...
KTLA.com
Person missing after flash flooding in Forest Falls, Oak Glen
After torrential rains struck Oak Glen and Forest Falls earlier this week, one person remains missing, officials said. The area where the person was last seen was buffeted mudslides and floods that were about 6 feet high, damaging homes and overturning cars. About 120 rescue personnel are searching for the...
KTLA.com
Police release image of suspected shooter in killing of two teens at Lincoln Heights carnival
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.
KTLA.com
2 arrested in gun theft from Karen Bass’s home: LAT
Two people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the theft of two guns from the home of mayoral candidate and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. Bass’s Baldwin Vista home was broken into on Friday, and though cash, electronics and other valuables...
KTLA.com
Progress made on Fairview Fire, but full containment still days away: Officials
Containment of the 28,307-acre Fairview Fire burning near Hemet increased again on Monday, though full containment is proving more elusive than initially hoped. The blaze, which was sparked a week ago, is now 56% contained, with full containment expected on Saturday. “Lingering tropical moisture brought ample clouds, cooler temperatures, higher...
KTLA.com
Suspected victim of collision with car had been shot, police find
A person whom police thought was fatally struck by a car in Hollywood Monday night had actually been shot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. At 8:47 p.m., police responded to Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place for what they thought was a person who had been struck by a vehicle, but they discovered the victim had sustained a gunshot wound, LAPD Officer Lee said.
KTLA.com
Santa Ana man gets 5 years in prison for pointing laser pointer at O.C. Sheriff’s Department helicopter, temporarily blinding chopper crew
A 48-year-old man from Santa Ana was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Monday after he briefly blinded an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew by shining a laser pointer at them. In November, Eric Jayson Suarez pleaded guilty to a count of aiming a laser pointer...
KTLA.com
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Lennox: LASD
A man was shot to death in Lennox Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The man, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, was “suffering from apparent gun shot wounds” in the 10200 block of Inglewood Avenue when deputies arrived at 4:23 p.m., the LASD said in a press release.
KTLA.com
Anaheim woman previously arrested for DUI faces murder charge after fatal hit-and-run while under the influence: Police
An Anaheim woman faces murder and hit-and-run charges after she struck and killed a bicyclist while under the influence Sunday morning, according to the Newport Beach Police Department. Adriana Bernal, 36, is accused of killing a man who was riding his bicycle on Jamboree Road south of University Drive just...
KTLA.com
Riverside County teacher arrested for being drunk in class: Sheriff’s Department
A 44-year-old teacher in Thermal was arrested Monday after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department found him to be under the influence of alcohol while instructing students, officials said. Brian Nichols, who lives in Palm Springs, was arrested shortly after 10:15 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated...
