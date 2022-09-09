The Brown County United Way announces their 2023 Campaign will “kick off” on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 at Underwood’s Cafeteria from 11:00 am-2:00 pm DINE IN ONLY. “We are excited about kicking off our campaign at Underwood’s Cafeteria like we have in years past,” said Bradlee Dodds, Executive Director of the Brown County United Way. “We appreciate Underwood’s Cafeteria generously hosting our kick off for the 19th time.”

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO