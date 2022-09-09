Read full article on original website
National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at PGA Golf Club
Despite hours of lightning delays, both 13u and 17u champions were crowned at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. Regional at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Sept. 9-11. Florida’s Marriott Golf Academy 13u All-Stars Secure Return to National Championship. Port St. Lucie, FL – On Saturday,...
Touring Play for Seventh Grade Students on Human Trafficking Could Be a Life Saver
West Palm Beach, FL – Florida has a significant human trafficking problem. The state ranks third in the country in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Palm Beach County ranks third in Florida in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. In 2020, the most recent year for which there are complete national statistics compiled by the hotline, there were 738 reported cases of human trafficking in Florida: 28% of those who were trafficked for sex were minors, and almost 85% of those were female. The average age of sex-trafficked teens in PBC is 13.
Hanley Foundation’s Zero Suicide Initiative Plans for National Suicide Prevention Month
West Palm Beach, FL – Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people 15-24. Suicide rates have steadily increased for people ages 15-34 since 2015. Hanley Foundation’s Zero Suicide Initiative has a variety of programs to reduce the number of suicides in Florida. The Initiative trains college students, college professors and other members of the community to recognize the signs of someone contemplating suicide. Thus far, the Hanley Foundation has trained almost 60 resident advisors at Palm Beach Atlantic University and 20 faculty members at The Academy for Nursing, as college campuses are often where students meet someone who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
Marital & Family Law Attorneys Stephens & Stevens Honored With 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’
West Palm Beach, FL – Eddie Stephens and Caryn A. Stevens of Stephens & Stevens PLLC were recently honored with 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” The firm received the prestigious recognition based on a combination of client feedback, information provided on the Law Firm Survey, the Law Firm Leaders Survey, and Best Lawyers peer review.
