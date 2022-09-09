Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenAtlantic City, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Related
Hammonton, Galloway, NJ, Men Indicted Following Lengthy Narcotics Investigation
A grand jury in Atlantic County has indicted two men following a lengthy narcotics investigation this past summer. Both 38-year-old Jason Cintron of Hammonton and 39-year-old Jovani Rodriguez of Galloway are facing a long list of drug-related charges. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on June 16th, search warrants were...
Brigantine, NJ, Woman Indicted For Crash That Killed Lindenwold Man
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Brigantine has been indicted in connection to a fatal crash last summer. According to authorities, 34-year-old Bao “Joanna” Huynh struck and killed 54-year-old Hector Salgado as he was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. on June 26, 2021. [A]...
Attempted Murder: 19-year-old Arrested For July Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
An Atlantic City Police Officer working a traffic detail is being credited with taking a teenager who has been charged with attempted murder off of the streets. The Atlantic City Police Department says on Wednesday, Ofc. Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he saw 19-year-old Wesley Briscoe of Atlantic City walking eastbound on Atlantic.
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horse Killed, 14-year-old Rider Hurt in Gloucester County, NJ, Hit-and-run Crash
Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, say a 14-year-old girl was injured and a horse was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening. The accident happened just before 8 PM on Monroeville Road, according to the Franklin Township Police Department. Police say the girl, who is from Sicklerville, and a...
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot
Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized
Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Makes the Best Cheesesteaks in South Jersey? Check Out the List!
While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break. To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owner of Car Dealership From Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Sentenced For Fraud
A man from Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced for his role in engaging in fraudulent activity through his car dealership. Federal authorities say 40-year-old Afzal "Bobby" Khan previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison. According to U.S....
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Monstrous Tree Demolishes Van in Gloucester Township NJ
It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled. The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of a vicious storm that rolled through the area that day. The van appears...
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the the heart of downtown Ocean City, have gone on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the...
WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!
One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
Owner Of Popular Mount Laurel, NJ, Restaurant Dies From Car Crash Injuries
Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing. Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.
80-year-old Northfield Woman Killed in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Crash
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say an 80-year-old woman from Northfield was killed in a crash late last week. The accident happened around 3:30 last Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at the intersection of Tilton Road/Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, in the area of the former Cardiff Circle. According to the...
