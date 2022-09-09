ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Attempted Murder: 19-year-old Arrested For July Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ

An Atlantic City Police Officer working a traffic detail is being credited with taking a teenager who has been charged with attempted murder off of the streets. The Atlantic City Police Department says on Wednesday, Ofc. Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he saw 19-year-old Wesley Briscoe of Atlantic City walking eastbound on Atlantic.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot

Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized

Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Gun#City Police#Pacific Avenues
Cat Country 107.3

2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Cat Country 107.3

Owner Of Popular Mount Laurel, NJ, Restaurant Dies From Car Crash Injuries

Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing. Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy