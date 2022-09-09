Read full article on original website
onlyinark.com
Four Historic Homesteads of Arkansas
In 1862, the Homestead Act began distributing public land to private citizens over the age of twenty-one who agreed to pay a filing fee and live on and make improvements to a plot of land up to 160 acres. In total, 74,620 homesteaders made improvements on 33,328,000 acres of land across the state of Arkansas. That’s nearly a quarter of the state. To say homesteading had a significant impact on the growth and economy of Arkansas would be an understatement.
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Watching two areas for hurricane development
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – So far hurricane season 2022 has been historically quiet. For the first time since 1997 we didn’t see a single named storm in the month of August. During the beginning of September the tropics began to heat up and we quickly added two named storms, Danielle and Earl. Tropical activity continues with the National Hurricane Center watching two areas of potential development.
menastar.com
Countries Arkansas exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Arkansas exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KATV
Arkansas Tourism releases its 2021 Economic Impact Report; state sees significant growth
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The economic 2021 impact report was released from Arkansas Tourism and there's good news for the natural state. According to data released by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, Arkansas's tourism industry experienced record-breaking visitation in 2021. The report said Arkansas welcomed just...
Arkansas Public Service Chairman Ted Thomas resigns amid issues with solar hookups
The chairman leading an investigation into allegations some utility companies are charging unauthorized fees to go solar in Arkansas has resigned.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The cost of burning crop residue is not just lost nitrogen
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The common practice in Arkansas of burning crop residue comes at the cost of soil nutrient levels and lost potential to build soil health with carbon. Trent Roberts, professor of soil fertility and testing for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and a soil specialist for the Cooperative Extension Service, recently ran the numbers on lost nutrients when burning crop residue. The value has increased exponentially over the past 18 months with the spike in fertilizer prices that began in 2021.
KATV
Arkansas small businesses take a hit due to inflation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Small business owners are growing concerned as inflation sweeps across the nation. According to the august inflation report, inflation has hit 8.3 percent, and small business owners are taking big hits. "Inflation has just hit us within the last 6 or so months where it's...
KATV
Running mate of DeSantis challenger slammed for comment about special ed, state legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — The running mate of Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist said during a campaign event that her experience as a special education teacher will be an asset in helping her "deal with the dysfunctional legislature." "I'm a teacher, I am a sp-ed teacher-so my major...
KATV
Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues
WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
KHBS
Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
KHBS
Tyler Dees On The Record
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Tyler Dees is running for Arkansas State Senate District 35. He talked with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record.Part 1 of the interview is above. Part 2 is below.
KHBS
Arkansas data: More people means more flash floods
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some parts of the Ozarks are more prone to flash flooding than others, and it's not just the flood plains. A higher population of people often results in more flash floods. Why? Concrete. Concrete in more urban areas like parts of Benton and Washington counties doesn't...
KATV
Person of the Week: Gary Robbins with Gary's Adoptable Dogs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" is Gary Robbins with Gary's Adoptable Dogs. Fore more information, click here.
FOX 16 Investigates: State investigating alleged unauthorized ‘solar hookup’ fees by utility companies
A Van Buren County man thought he would save money by going solar, but he scratched that plan when he claims the utility company's demands became financially impossible.
KHBS
Man who escaped from Arkansas jail captured
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — An escaped inmate who has been accused of murder was captured by law enforcement, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Wuanya Smith escaped from Saline County Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Police said he was being held on an active...
