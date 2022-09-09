ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Michigan man killed in Marinette County crash

WAGNER, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula died in a crash in Marinette County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says the victim, identified only as an 85-year-old man from Wallace, was driving south on Old Rail Rd. in Wagner when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at County Highway X. He was hit by a pickup truck going east on County X. The crash happened shortly after 10:30.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Marinette County

WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old from Michigan is dead following a vehicle accident in Marinette County on Wednesday. According to a release, Marinette County deputies received a call for a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner. The investigation indicates...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
MLive

Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mesick Man Charged with OWI, Carrying Loaded Shotgun in May Crash

A 30-year-old Mesick man is facing multiple charges for what Michigan State Police say was his role in a Wexford County crash back in May. Troopers responded to a crash on May 28 on East 24th Road in Haring Township. When they arrived, they found the driver of a truck, Tyler Nash Harris, unconscious in the driver’s seat. The passenger, a 25-year-old man from McBain, was in and out of consciousness and complaining of pain. Both Harris and his passenger were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Dickinson County, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
County
Dickinson County, MI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
themanchestermirror.com

With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Michigan State Police#Extradition#Violent Crime#Msp
WEAU-TV 13

Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Man found not guilty in death of Michigan road worker

IRON COUNTY, MI – A Wisconsin man was found not guilty in the death of Michigan road worker who was struck by a pickup truck and pinned between two vehicles in January 2021, WLUC reports. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found Jerry Mittelstadt, 57, of Newald, Wis., not...
NEWALD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1470 WFNT

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WLUC

Feeding America comes to Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Delta County on Wednesday. The pantry will be located at the Salvation Army, located at 3005, 5th Avenue South in Escanaba. Food will begin being distributed at 2:00 p.m. It is a drive-through event. It is requested you stay in your vehicle.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

3-mile highway resurfacing begins today in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A project to resurface 3 miles of US-41 between Chocolay Township and Skandia begins on Monday, September 12, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The construction will stretch from from Kunde Road to Big Creek Road and is expected to last until Friday,...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Michigan DNR Launches New Hunting App

(MNN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched a new app in time for hunting season. The app allows fishermen and hunters to buy their licenses and trail permits and enables them to report deer and fish harvests, look up regulations and view hunting area maps. The DNR says the app will also make it easier for the agency to track population data and diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy