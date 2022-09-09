Read full article on original website
Mrs. Georgia Mae McDaniel
Mrs. Georgia Mae McDaniel, age 91 of Cedar Bluff, passed away Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Atrium Health Floyd. Funeral services will be 2 PM Tuesday, September 13th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Terry Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrence Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Kevin McDaniel, Billy...
BLOCK PARTY APPROVED FOR ESTES FIELD
The Centre City Council gave their approval for the Cherokee Baptist Association to hold a Block Party on Estes Field on September 28th at 6:30 pm. It was also approved for Athens Green of Boy Scout Troop 247 in Centre to build a special bridge between the tennis courts. The job is being supervised by the City’s Building Inspector, Raymond Mathews. A second grant has been received by the City for the Farmers Market. Council member Kay Davis said she hoped to get water to the Farmers Market Pavilion. The Centre Fall Festival was discussed with Mayor Mansfield saying he hoped this one would be the biggest and best yet. It is set for October 1st.
Mrs. Kathleen “Kathy” Mitchell
Funeral services will be 1 PM Friday, September 16th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Melvyn Salter officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family & friends. Survivors include her sons;...
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Announces 28 Drug Related Arrests Being Made in Month of August
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Several arrests were made in the month of August on drug related charges. On Friday, July 29th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-59. During the stop, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Jerry Allen Gay (65 of Talladega) was charged with DUI (controlled substance), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stephen L Campbell (30 of Knoxville, Tn) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Promote Prison Contraband 2nd.
Centre Police Undergo “Active Shooting” Training
On September 2nd (2022) – all Centre Police Officers were led in an “Active Shooter” training seminar conducted by Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga and Corporal Tom Duke at the old Centre Middle School building. Both Mayorga and Duke are certified active shooter Instructors through FLETC/SWAT certified and Chief Mayorga is also a certified Firearms Instructor through the FBI.
TOWN OF CEDAR BLUFF RECEIVES POSITIVE AUDITS
Mike Sewell, the accountant performing Audits for 2020 and 2021 for the Town, met with the Council during the planning session Monday afternoon to go over the reports for 2020 and 2021. Overall the Audits were positive with some findings that need to be corrected. He said the 2020 report showed the Town actually spent $111,000 less than they had budgeted. This covers all accounts of the Town. He told the Council the 2021 report also indicated they had spent less than budgeted. Sewell informed the Council they had managed the Town’s debt very well with a total indebtness of $270,000. He reminded the Council about the State Bid law that requires bids on expenses approved by the Council above $15000. He also recommended the Council bring in another person to assist the current employees with the financial entries and preferred an accountant or someone with accounting experience. Sewell gave the Council a price for his firm to perform those duties and give the council quarterly updates on the Town’s financials. No action was taken on this matter during the Council Meeting.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 13th
Kimberly Ledford, age 47 of Cedartown, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol and VPL;. Jarrod Ogles, age 35 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Probation Revocation;. Dakota Butler, age 27 of Ft Payne – FTA/Failure to Display Insurance and FTA/Expired Tag;. James Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff –...
Quilt Show at Cherokee County Public Library
Cedar Bluff Council Approves 1.7 Million Dollar Budget
Cedar Bluff Council Approves 1.7 Million Dollar Budget. During the regular meeting of the Cedar Bluff Town Council the 2022-23 budget was approved in the amount of 1.7 million dollars. It was increased slightly due to cost of living raise for employees and increased insurance costs. Police Chief Brody Moses informed the Council his department was in need of two new patrol vehicles at a cost of approximately $90000. The Council discussed using ARPA Funds to pay for the vehicles. However, Council Member Ritchey said she thought the Town should consider funding the purchase from other means and use the ARPA Funds for something more permanent to benefit the residents of the Town. After considerable discussion, Council Member Harp made a motion to purchase both cars with ARPA Funds. The motion received a second from Council Member Grace with Mayor Crane voting for the measure which passed on a 3 to 1 vote. Chief Moses also presented the Department Activity Report for August with 135 traffic stops, with 80 warnings, 55 citations, worked 2 traffic accidents, made 34 arrests with 11 felony and 34 misdemeanor, with 24 being drug related. The department’s canine was utilized 12 times. The department had 14 new investigations with 10 being closed and completed 57 incident and offense reports.
Crossville Man Hurt in DeKalb County Motorcycle Accident Tuesday
A Crossville man was reportedly hurt in a motorcycle wreck. occurring on Tuesday in DeKalb County. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck involved an RPS 2021 motorcycle that crashed on Alabama Highway 75 at mile marker 70 around 5:15pm. No information was available regarding the...
Leesburg Man Killed in Weekend Motorcycle Accident
A Cherokee County resident was fatally injured in a single-vehicle wreck taking place over the weekend. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident reports – 60 year old Bobby Dean Garmon of Leesburg was killed, when the 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert around 6:40 Saturday evening. Garmon was pronounced dead at the scene,
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Releases Statement Regarding Recent Incident at Easy Street in Centre
Statement from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office regarding incident recently occurring at Easy Street in Centre:. During the very early morning hours of Sunday, September 4th, 2022, 911 calls were made regarding a fight at Easy Street Bar and Restaurant in Centre. Centre Police on the scene requested assistance and personnel from Leesburg Police and the Sheriff’s Office responded. The altercation had moved to the parking lot and law enforcement officers were attempting to arrest the two primary individuals involved.
Spring Garden sweeps area rival Cedar Bluff, Chattooga in volleyball tri-match
CEDAR BLUFF – For the Cedar Bluff and Spring Garden volleyball teams, things are far from perfect – at least from a consistency standpoint – from their respective coaches’ perspectives. The two Class 1A, Area 12 rivals met in a tri-match with Chattooga (Ga.) on Tuesday...
Sand Rock sweeps Ider in Tuesday volleyball action
IDER – Sand Rock defeated Ider in three sets Tuesday in area volleyball action. The scores were 25-14, 25-21 and 25-22. Jadyn Foster had 11 kills for the Lady Wildcats (15-5). Jacey Stephens added 10 kills and two blocks. Katelyn StClair contributed nine kills, three blocks and four aces. Rylin StClair collected 27 assists and 13 digs. Chloe Stephens posted 24 digs and Bethany Davis finished with 15 digs.
Traffic Light Replaced at Highway 9 and Northwood Drive; Traffic Flow Back to Normal
The new traffic light has been installed in Centre at Highway 9 and Northwood Drive. A fatal accident involving a log truck last month damaged the utility poles supporting the traffic light, leading to the entire system being taken down, and Northwood Drive being closed – until new lights could be obtained and put in place.
Two Female Inmates Found with Meth in Floyd County Jail
Two female inmates were recently found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the Floyd County Jail. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Leann Woods, of Calhoun, has been charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates, after being found with over an ounce of meth while at the jail. She was previously charged with the felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident back in August.
