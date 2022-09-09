ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Former statewide coordinator of Children's Week, Senior Day arrested on sexual assault charge

By Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1B1g_0hokfeWh00

The former longtime statewide coordinator for Children's Week and Senior Day at the Florida Capitol has been arrested on a sexual assault charge.

Jason Zaborske, 47, of Tallahassee, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault and simple battery, according to a probable cause affidavit. He is being held without bond in the Leon County Detention Facility.

On Jan. 30, a woman reported to the Tallahassee Police Department that Zaborske sexually assaulted her at her apartment the night before after the two went out on a date.

She told investigators that after the date, Zaborske asked if he could come inside her apartment to use the bathroom. After she told him they would not be having sex, she said he held her down on a bed, choked her and struck her in the head, sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

A nurse who later attended to the woman documented visible injuries to her throat, according to the arrest report.

"The victim is still receiving medical treatment for injuries to her throat," the report says.

Zaborske denied the allegations in July during an interview with investigators and claimed the two had consensual sex after a previous date months earlier. He was scheduled to have his first court appearance on Friday.

Tallahassee attorney Tim Jansen said his firm, Jansen & Davis, is representing Zaborske.

"He denies the charges," Jansen said.

He and his Capital Events firm worked over the years with a number of nonprofits, helping with event coordination, publicity and fundraising. Zaborske, well known in political circles and the volunteer community, most recently worked for FloridaMakes, a nonprofit that supports manufacturers.

Zaborske's clients have included United Way of Florida, Capital City Youth Services, Senior Day events and the highly visible Children's Week, which drapes the Capitol rotunda in tens of thousands of pieces of hand art. He was a former event coordinator for Downtown GetDowns and served on the board of the Leon County Schools Foundation.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Former statewide coordinator of Children's Week, Senior Day arrested on sexual assault charge

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Senior Day#Violent Crime#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Children S Week#Jansen Davis#Capital Events
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy