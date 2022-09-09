ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Downtown Athens shooting probe results in arrests of 5 suspected gang members

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxDXt_0hokfZ3w00

The gang unit for Athens-Clarke police has arrested five members of a street gang in connection with a shooting in downtown Athens that left a teenager hospitalized, police announced Thursday.

The shooting of the 17-year-old Winterville resident occurred about 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street.

Those suspects arrested are members of a local street gang, but police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Friday that police are withholding the name of the gang although the motive for the shooting did involve an issue with a rival gang.

The suspects range in age from 17 to 25.

Several street gangs are known to exist in Athens and according to police they are heavily involved in drug trafficking.

Police:Athens crime rate dropped after crackdown on gangs that netted 47 arrests

More crime news:Spike in gun crime, repeat offenders trigger crackdown on street gangs in Athens

All five suspects have been charged with multiple counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, along with two counts each of aggravated assault. Some of the suspects are also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony.

“None of the individuals are the shooter,” Barnett said, adding that more arrests are anticipated.

During the investigation, responding officers with the department’s downtown unit also seized a 2014 Dodge Charger parked on Clayton Street that contained numerous weapons including an AR-15 rifle loaded with 40 rounds and one round in the chamber.

Also inside the car were pistols stolen out of Madison County and Milledgeville, police said.

Police also ask that anyone with information regarding this case call police at 762-400-7117 or e-mail gangunit@accgov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

2 more teens arrested in connection to Downtown Athens shooting, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police announced the arrests of two more suspects in an August shooting outside downtown bars on Clayton Street. Police said 17-year-old Kentrevis Daniel and 18-year-old Dedrique Baughns each face two counts of aggravated assault, three gang-related charges and robbery. A 17-year-old old was hospitalized in...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Two More Arrested in Connection to Clayton Street Shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department have made two more arrests and seized numerous firearms in connection to the Aug. 25 shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Clayton Street downtown. 18-year-old Dedrique Baughns and a 17-year-old have been arrested and charged with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase

The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: woman wounded, gunman at-large

Athens-Clarke County Police say a woman was shot and seriously wounded at a home on Burkland Drive in Athens. They say the 27 year-old woman was shot in the back while lying on a couch and was rushed to a local hospital. The gunman in what investigators say was a domestic incident was, at last report, still at-large.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Winterville, GA
City
Athens, GA
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
nowhabersham.com

‘Reckless conduct’: Cornelia police release video of shooting in bank parking lot

Cornelia’s police chief is standing by his department’s decision to charge a woman with reckless conduct after she opened fire on a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Video released Monday by the Cornelia Police Department shows the woman, Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn, shooting at the pickup as it drives away from United Community Bank on Level Grove Road. Moments earlier, police say the driver, Sterling Strength, reportedly brandished a firearm when Sheriff-Welborn demanded he get out of her husband’s stolen pickup. Immediately after that confrontation, Sheriff-Welborn returned to her car, got her gun and discharged three rounds from a Taurus 9mm handgun, police say.
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for child molestation

A Gainesville man was booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on multiple child molestation charges. Repo X Lewis, 54, is accused of molesting a child, who was 11 years old at the time, for two years. A live-in relative brought the case to the Gainesville Police Department on Aug. 29.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies kill Habersham County man carrying replica weapon, GBI says

MT. AIRY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say it's investigating an officer-involved shooting in Habersham County. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy at 8:43 p.m. The caller reportedly told the operator that someone in the home had a gun. The call was then disconnected.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD Investigating Burkland Drive Shooting

Athens-Clarke police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left a woman seriously injured. Officers responded to a Shots Fired call shortly before 2 o’ clock Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. According to witnesses, multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic incident. The shooter left the area. Additional witnesses told...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Street Gangs#Gang Members#Violent Crime#Dodge
WGAU

GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting

The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
MONROE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
CBS 46

Woman shot in home while lying on couch in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Athens are looking for a shooter after a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a home on Burkland Drive. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:50 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses told them that multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic dispute.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy