Jaguars look to put offenses 'on their heels' with versatile duo on defensive line

There's always a method to the madness, and the Jaguars are set to see it play out in 2022 under new leadership, including defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, who will help usher in a new identity in Jacksonville.

The team has re-shaped its roster to align with the ideas brought in by Caldwell, and that includes philosophies that appear unique on its surface when it comes to the team's configuration on defense.

The Jaguars opted to keep just five defensive linemen, including just two players — DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi — who are listed at over 300 pounds.

Still, it's all part of the plan, Caldwell noted Thursday.

“I think there is more 11 in the league now. You don’t find big fullbacks anymore. There’s a few teams that run two backs, but most of the time it’s an 11 or a 12 with two tight ends," Caldwell said when asked what enables the team to keep fewer big linemen on the team.

"It’s kind of changed a little bit, but you still need girth up front, and we have that, but then you can sprinkle in pieces of strong and quickness to be able to get the job done.”

The Jaguars have multiple players, including Roy Robertson-Harris and Adam Gotsis, who are ready to play inside as key players stopping the run if need be.

Both are 290 pounds, but bring a different edge to the defense given what they can do as pass rushers and run-stoppers on first and second down.

The real x-factors on the team's defensive line, though, might be Dawaune Smoot and Arden Key.

Both players began their careers primarily playing on the edge, either as a down lineman or as an outside linebacker.

Now, their roles have shifted inside, and it gives the Jacksonville defense a new look to throw at the teams they face, starting when the team travels to Washington to face off against the Commanders for the first game of the season on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“It’s just a different look when you put those guys inside, we talk about the strength and the quickness, it really shows up," Caldwell said when asked about Key and Smoot.

Smoot enjoys idea of being a mismatch

Though they're different sizes, with Smoot playing at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds and Key playing at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, the interior pass-rush duo will play similar roles in Jacksonville this year. Their paths to get here, though, were very different.

Smoot, drafted by Jacksonville in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, has played a variety of roles for the team over his past five years in the league, along with his career in college.

In doing so, he also played at a variety of weights, playing at 225 before ballooning to 271 in one offseason. He's also had to do some similar weight changes, though not as drastic, in the NFL.

Through the first four seasons of his career, Smoot's weight and body composition fluctuated, though he hovered at around 264 pounds, according to the team's past rosters. Last year, the defensive lineman gained weight, up to 275 pounds to play more inside as the team transitioned to a more multiple defensive front.

In a true 3-4 or 3-5 scheme this year, Smoot is playing on the edge, but closer to the interior where he's able to utilize his speed, but maintain his strength to anchor when needed against the run. Given his versatility, it's hard to nail down a specific role for him on a game-to-game basis.

"I basically play three different positions on the line," Smoot told the Florida Times-Union on Wednesday when asked about his role this year. That comes with the territory in the NFL, though, and is something that Smoot is used to.

He's played for three head coaches and three different defensive coordinators. "It just comes with it," he said of having to adapt to new responsibilities in the league.

"I kind of play something similar to my rookie year, having to play a little more 4i, a little more three [technique], stuff like that, we're in a different defense. But, now [we are] in a 3-5 and I have to play a true 4i."

The defense is a bit different. Smoot had to gain some weight from 275 pounds to 280 as the team heads into Week 1. He said he also has to use his hands a bit more than he usually would, too, something that Caldwell explained as being a strength of both Smoot and Key.

"They might not have the 315-pound body, but they play that way with their hands, and they’re strong, but the quickness really takes over inside, so we’re pleased with what they’re doing, and we’re happy to have them," he said Thursday.

Ultimately, the role Smoot is in, "just works," he said. It's something that he's used to doing, but will now be doing it on a different level in Caldwell's defense.

"Usually, guys are not seeing people that are as fast as me down there or as quick as me. So, just naturally, it's a mismatch when it comes to speed and just getting them off balance."

Smoot sees the benefits of having a player like Key around, too. He understands that they're different players, but they can teach each other in a variety of ways and that Key motivates him every day.

"I mean, I'm trying to learn different moves that he's doing and I'm also giving him tips as well too," Smoot said of Key.

"He's more of a speed guy, I'm more of a power guy. So, I mean, we kind of work off each other's strengths, and knowing that I have another guy that I can communicate with down there and we can work off each other, I feel like it's gonna be a special season."

The tandem has the opportunity to present challenges to the opposing offenses, Smoot says, they won't know what to expect.

"It puts the offense back on their heels, didn't really know what to expect. Even with a mix of KC [Jaguars outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson], we have a package where it's just four defensive ends out there and it's all speed.

"So, I mean, it's just putting people at a disadvantage and they don't really know what to think or really know what's coming at them."

Key adds unique element to the table

Unlike Smoot, Key is a player in the league that has built his game off of speed moreso than power. But, similarly to Smoot, he began his career with one position only to find himself in a completely different situation a couple of years later.

Originally drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders, Key played as an outside linebacker. Of course, that was also his position during his time at LSU when he set a single-season school record in 2016 by recording 12 sacks as a Sophomore.

At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, though, Key is a different type of player than Smoot. He brings more speed to the table, something that is unique when thinking about what an inside defensive lineman can bring to the table.

“It’s really unique to him. You’ll normally get a linebacker that can walk up on the line and possibly rush, but he is able to go inside, and he really has a high win level inside, and you like that about him," Caldwell said of Key.

"He’s inside, he’s violent, and he uses his quickness, and he’s smart. He knows how to play the game, and he knows how to use his slender body to get through cracks.”

Playing inside was something that Key started to do with the Raiders during his second season in the league. Coincidentally, that transition began under Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, who was the DL coach with the Raiders in 2019.

"We had a conversation, he said I think you can play inside, think you'll succeed inside," Key told the Florida Times-Union on Wednesday shortly after practice. The two, Buckner and Key, kept in contact since they parted ways, something that is rare to see in the NFL, Key said.

At first, Key wasn't quite comfortable inside at first, but knew that he could beat the guards, "easily," he said. Each year from then, he was able to progress further as an inside pass rusher before his breakout campaign in 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Key accounted for 6.5 sacks last year, including 36 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

What clicked? Key says it was something that happened in his personal life. Once he got that in order, along with increasing his knowledge of the game, he was able to figure the rest of it out.

"I didn't have the production and the sacks I wanted, but I had the pressures, I had the hits," Key said of his first couple of seasons in the league. "So, it wasn't [like] I couldn't get to the quarterback, it was just [that] I was always a half a second off, just right there.

Key totaled 31 pressures during his first year in the league while totaling 25 pressures during his third year in the NFL, according to PFF.

He just didn't get the sack production, accounting for just one total over those two seasons. During the preseason, Key accounted for two sacks with the best pass-rush grade on the team, according to PFF at 80.7.

When asked about Smoot, Key says that the tandem is great because they're different in terms of going up against guards.

"The smaller guys in there that [are] moving like edge rushers, a lot of guards and centers [are] not used to that fast, twitchy [players] ... and we're powerful as well, we can run through your face. So they're not used to that fast, twitching, powerful, tandem inside."

