Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.As each episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released, more characters and storylines have had their moment in the spotlight as the story has fleshed out in spectacular detail the nuances of the world of Middle-earth. In Episode 3, it was finally Númenor’s turn, as the focus shifted to the great island kingdom in the west of the world and its complex political power dynamics. The council scene brought the issue of rulership front and center, as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) came face-to-face with the Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and a chancellor named Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle). The political situation seems complex even at a glance: Míriel’s father is still alive and king, though seemingly in name only. Míriel herself seems to hold practical legal authority, but Pharazôn also has no trouble making significant decisions on behalf of the kingdom, either. So what led to this point? Who is Míriel, and how did she come to be in this situation? What is her backstory, and why are her motivations so cryptic in Episode 3?

