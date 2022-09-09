Read full article on original website
Collider
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
Collider
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
Collider
'Queen of the South' Shows Teresa Mendoza Is the Strongest Character
The damsel in distress archetype is defined (loosely) as a beautiful woman who has lost her way or been captured and is now in need of saving. Teresa Mendoza (acted magnetically by Alice Braga) in Queen of the South is anything but a damsel in distress. Although she begins meekly as a money changer in Mexico, she defies all odds to survive the cartel and its many enemies. The pilot clearly shows that she is a resourceful, determined, and assertive woman. In a genre led nearly exclusively by men, Teresa Mendoza is a pivotal character that exudes strength. Although her character is often described as "naive," there are multiple moments throughout the show when she is the strongest of the characters on the show.
Collider
What Makes 'Tron: Legacy' a Stylistic Precursor to 'Top Gun: Maverick'
There's this tiny film out there that a lot of you might not have heard of called Top Gun: Maverick that's been doing fairly well for itself. It seems like every week there is news of the blockbuster breaking another record, pulling in unprecedented revenue even as it migrates from theaters into homes. Its immense success is a breath of fresh air in cinema, showing that fantasy and superhero films don't have the type of movie theater monopoly that pessimists might have claimed. Tom Cruise is one of the few true movie superstars left, his name alone powerful enough to lift people off their couches and into seats, and his magnetism will likely be credited for much of the movie's success.
Collider
How to Watch ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 3
After two successful seasons, the highly acclaimed sci-fi series, War of the Worlds, is returning this fall. A re-imagination of the eponymous classic, the series is set in contemporary Britain and France but builds on the same premise. The series is created and written by Howard Overman, who is best known for his earlier projects like the BAFTA-winning series, Misfits.
Photos show 'vampire' burials in Europe and what they mean, according to experts
From iron stakes to padlocked toes, these are the signs archeologists look for in the graves of those thought at risk of coming back from the dead.
Live updates: People wait all night to view queen's coffin
LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state.Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames.The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday.People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.Military detachments standing guard are rotated every 20 minutes.One of the ceremonial guards appeared to faint early Thursday and fell off the raised platform....
Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for final time as coffin carried to Westminster Hall
The late Queen has left Buckingham Palace for one last time, in a solemn procession to her lying-in-state.A gun carriage bearing her coffin travelled across central London to Westminster Hall, followed on foot by King Charles III, his siblings and princes William and Harry, watched by crowds of thousands, many of them in tears.The imperial state crown on a velvet cushion lay on top of the coffin, alongside a wreath of flowers.The Band of the Scots Guards and the Band of the Grenadier Guards played funeral marches throughout the 38-minute procession, starting with Beethoven’s Funeral March No 1.The...
Collider
'The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist' Trailer Shows the Other Side of the Notorious Scandal
If you were a budding true crime fan in 2008 and 2009, then you were most likely following one of the craziest scandals of the decade which affectionately became known as “The Bling Ring.” Although Hollywood has gotten their hands on the story, with Sofia Coppola helming the masterpiece that was 2013’s The Bling Ring which boasted an all star lineup of Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Claire Julien, a new Netflix series promises to tell the story like we’ve never heard it before - from the side of the convicted thieves. The streamer’s upcoming docuseries, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will hit the platform on September 21, and a trailer released today promises that it will absolutely deliver.
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
Queen funeral - latest: Queue to see coffin three miles long as mourners wait overnight
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 2.8 miles to London Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
Collider
Naomi Watts Has Us Hiding Under the Covers in a New 'Goodnight Mommy' Clip
The closer to Halloween we get, the more scary content we feast on. On September 16, the remake of Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s psychological horror Goodnight Mommy will premiere on Amazon's Prime Video. Starring Naomi Watts as the titular Mother, the isolation thriller poses a frightening scenario for two twin boys (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who begin to suspect their mother isn't who she says she is. Leading up to the premiere, Prime Video has dropped a first-look clip titled "Angry Mom," and Watts is serving up a tense performance as the movie's mysterious mother figure.
Collider
Larry Hama's 'G.I. Joe' Run Comes to an End With Final Recording-Breaking IDW Cover [Exclusive]
IDW Entertainment shared with Collider today some exciting and bittersweet news. Fans of the long-running G.I. Joe comic book saga can look forward to a legendary treat. After a 40-year run that spanned across two different publishing houses, the franchise will come to an end with G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero! #300. Written, as always, by Larry Hama, the final issue of the comic book saga will send the G.I. Joes out with a bang: The cover image, which Collider can now show you, is set to be a record-breaking wraparound art that features no less than 313 (!) named characters that populated the stories across the years.
Collider
Jean-Luc Godard, Iconic French Filmmaker, Dead at 91
Jean-Luc Godard, the iconic French filmmaker who revolutionized cinema and had a huge influence on filmmakers the world over has passed on. Godard was the last living member of the French New Wave class, a group of incredibly talented individuals who daringly pushed the boundaries of cinema in post-war Paris in the 1960s. His works greatly influenced many iconic American filmmakers of our time including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, the latter of who named his production company A Band Apart after one of Godard's films. Godard was 91 at the time of his death.
Plane carrying Queen’s coffin sets flight-tracking record
The plane which carried the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London was the world’s most-tracked flight.Flightradar24 said six million people attempted to click on the flight on its website within a minute as the C-17 Globemaster aircraft prepared to take off on Tuesday.This caused “unprecedented strain”, according to the company, and caused the website to crash.View playback of the flight carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt. https://t.co/39Vb8cCc76 pic.twitter.com/mU4GetUrWq— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 13, 2022Flightradar24 said it had “implemented a number of traffic calming measures” before the flight as it “expected a large influx of...
Collider
Who Is Miriel, Queen-Regent of Númenor, in 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.As each episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released, more characters and storylines have had their moment in the spotlight as the story has fleshed out in spectacular detail the nuances of the world of Middle-earth. In Episode 3, it was finally Númenor’s turn, as the focus shifted to the great island kingdom in the west of the world and its complex political power dynamics. The council scene brought the issue of rulership front and center, as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) came face-to-face with the Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and a chancellor named Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle). The political situation seems complex even at a glance: Míriel’s father is still alive and king, though seemingly in name only. Míriel herself seems to hold practical legal authority, but Pharazôn also has no trouble making significant decisions on behalf of the kingdom, either. So what led to this point? Who is Míriel, and how did she come to be in this situation? What is her backstory, and why are her motivations so cryptic in Episode 3?
Collider
The Controversial History of Tod Browning's 'Freaks'
Tod Browning's sideshow classic Freaks (1932) has had a long and checkered history in horror cinema. Following the success of Dracula (from a story by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston) for Universal Horror, Metro Goldwyn Mayor had high expectations for their next feature and was keen to capitalize on the success of the talking monster movies currently being put out by other studios. Browning had cut his teeth on silent movies with several collaborations with Lon Chaney for MGM and thought he would be the perfect choice for their next horror feature. After all, Dracula made Bela Lugosi a household name and is regarded as one of the first in the Universal Horror Movie canon. Between Dracula and Frankenstein, the famous monsters were single-handedly responsible for kickstarting The Golden Age of Hollywood Horror.
Collider
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Previews a Violent Royal Wedding
War is coming to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, this we know for certain and every episode since the premiere of the House of the Dragon has been preparing us for the clash. The fourth episode of the series seems to have been the calm before the deep plunge. Titled King of the Narrow Sea, episode 4 saw the return of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to King’s Landing where he reaffirms his loyalty to his king and brother, Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Daemon’s return has caused a bit of an upset in the delicate balance of perception in King’s Landing. His late-night adventure with his niece, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) has seen the heir’s virtue called into question and now she must marry.
Watch the live queue tracker for Queen’s lying in state
The government has launched a “queue tracker” to tell people planning to wait to get into Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state how far the queue stretches.Thousands of people have descended on London for the chance to see the coffin before Monday’s funeral, prompting warnings the queue could stretch up to 10 miles and people may have to wait for more than two full days.At 7pm, the tracker, created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, was showing the queues were 2.6miles long, starting from near London Bridge.Official guidance warns people they will need to stand for many...
